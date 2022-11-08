Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch PAK vs NZ

Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final, Live Streaming Details: It is the business end of the tournament. We are in the World Cup semifinals. Pakistan will face last year’s finalists New Zealand in a mouthwatering clash at the SCG. Pakistan has never lost to New Zealand in a semifinal in their three previous meetings. However, the form of the sides has been contrasting. New Zealand looked like a side to beat in the tournament until they lost their only group game to England. Pakistan on the other hand started the tournament slowly however picked up as they went along. courtesy of the Netherlands beating South Africa and players like Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi coming back into form Pakistan look like a dangerous side again.

Here’s all you need to know about the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semifinal match.

When and where is the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semifinal match?

The Pakistan-New Zealand T20 World Cup semifinal match is on Wednesday, November 9th at the SCG in Sydney.

What time is the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semifinal match?

The Pakistan-New Zealand T20 World Cup semifinal match will begin at 1:30 pm (IST). Toss will take place at 1:00 pm

Where can I watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semifinal match on TV in India?

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semifinal match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semifinal match on the internet in India?

The Pakistan-New Zealand T20 World Cup semifinal match will be live-streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.