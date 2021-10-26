Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score:

With revenge on their mind and looking to build up on the historic high of beating India, Pakistan take on New Zealand in their second Super 12 World Cup clash on Tuesday. Babar Azam’s team would be eyeing another big scalp in New Zealand, the team which recently withdrew from a scheduled series against Pakistan after landing there, citing a security threat which, according to the host country, did not exist. The pullout had hampered Pakistan’s World Cup preparations which took a further hit with England too withdrawing from the tour.

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammed Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Harris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohamed Nawaz, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammed Wasim, Sohaib Maqsood New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee