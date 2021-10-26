scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score

Pakistan take on New Zealand in their second T20 World Cup match after the latter's pullout from last month's series in Rawalpindi.

October 26, 2021 6:00:34 pm
With revenge on their mind and looking to build up on the historic high of beating India, Pakistan take on New Zealand in their second Super 12 World Cup clash on Tuesday. Babar Azam’s team would be eyeing another big scalp in New Zealand, the team which recently withdrew from a scheduled series against Pakistan after landing there, citing a security threat which, according to the host country, did not exist. The pullout had hampered Pakistan’s World Cup preparations which took a further hit with England too withdrawing from the tour.

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammed Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Harris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohamed Nawaz, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammed Wasim, Sohaib Maqsood

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Babar had hardly minced words in criticising New Zealand and England saying that his country has “always tried to accommodate the interests of the game but others simply don’t.” Tuesday’s game is being perceived by Pakistan’s cricket community as an opportunity for the team to extract revenge for the damage that New Zealand caused by going back without playing.

