Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 5 Highlights: New Zealand win by 123 runs, win series 2-1

Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 5 Highlights: New Zealand wreaked havoc on the Pakistan batting line up to clinch a series-winning 123-run victory. The match was on a knife’s edge in the beginning of the final day and it looked Pakistan might stand a chance of saving the match.

But the New Zealand bowlers swooped in on the Pakistan middle order and soon, the hosts found themselves 55/5. Babar Azam provided some resistance with the tail-enders before becoming the penultimate wicket to fall. This is the first time in 49 years that New Zealand have beaten Pakistan in a Test series away from home.

Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 22 December 2018 Pakistan 348 (135.0) & 156 (56.1) vs New Zealand 274 (116.1) & 353/7 dec Match Ended ( Day 5 - 3rd Test ) New Zealand beat Pakistan by 123 runs