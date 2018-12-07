Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 5 Highlights: New Zealand win by 123 runs, win series 2-1https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/pakistan-vs-new-zealand-live-cricket-score-3rd-test-day-5-live-streaming-5482716/
Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 5 Highlights: New Zealand win by 123 runs, win series 2-1
Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 5 Highlights: New Zealand put up a ruthless display to dismiss Pakistan for 156 runs while chasing a target of 280.
Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 5 Highlights: New Zealand wreaked havoc on the Pakistan batting line up to clinch a series-winning 123-run victory. The match was on a knife’s edge in the beginning of the final day and it looked Pakistan might stand a chance of saving the match.
But the New Zealand bowlers swooped in on the Pakistan middle order and soon, the hosts found themselves 55/5. Babar Azam provided some resistance with the tail-enders before becoming the penultimate wicket to fall. This is the first time in 49 years that New Zealand have beaten Pakistan in a Test series away from home.
Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 22 December 2018
Pakistan 348 (135.0) & 156 (56.1)
vs
New Zealand 274 (116.1) & 353/7 dec
Match Ended ( Day 5 - 3rd Test ) New Zealand beat Pakistan by 123 runs
Live Blog
Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 5 Highlights:
New Zealand win by 123 runs
And clinch the series 2-1. Hasan Ali holes out to point where Kane Williamson is standing. He fittingly takes the final catch, Ajaz Patel has three wickets, so does Tim Southee and Will Somerville. Colin de Grandhomme has one. A series win away from home is always sweet. What will be sweeter fot the Kiwis is that they came from a crushing defeat in the second Test to win this one. The end of an intriguing Test series.
Babar Azam departs
Pakistan down to their last wicket. Ajaz Patel with his second wicket of the innings. Babar Azam reached an 8th Test fifty and departed soon thereafter. Only a matter of time now for New Zealand.
WICKET!
Yasir Shah becomes Southee's third wicket of the innings. He has been struggling against short pitched stuff and Southee has been relentless. Wafts at this one and gives catching practive to cover.
OUT!
Bilal Asif falls to Tim Southee. He reaches for a ball pitched outside off and nicks it to the keeper. New Zealand smelling it now.
Pakistan 117/6 after 44 overs
Bilal Asif and Babar Azam hanging in there for Pakistan. They have dragged themselves past the 100-run mark but are still a colossal 163 runs away from the target. Babar is on 31 while Bilal has ground out 7 runs.
WICKET
Sarfraz cleaned up by Ajaz Patel and Pakistan are truly staring into the pit now. Quick delivery, spins into him and sneaks between bat and pad to hit the stump.
Pakistan 68/5 after 27 overs
Sarfraz and Babar holding fort. Winning this match not a realistic target for them now and survival seems to be their top priority at the moment.
WICKET!
Pakistan in serious, serious trouble. New Zealand can see series win in the offing. Ajaz Patel strikes to remove Imam-ul-Haq and it is taken by Henry Nicholls. Bat-pad and gone. That spun in, Imam-ul-Haq went with hard hands and inside edged it. The ball lobs up to the man at forward short leg. Pakistan are 55/5 and that is lunch!
Pakistan review. NOT OUT
Babar Azam is given out leg before for a duck here. He played Somerville down the wrong line and missed. Pakistan take the review. Third umpire takes a look. It is overturned. The UltraEdge showed a spike and that was enough for the third umpire to overrule the original decision.
WICKET!
Not just Azhar Ali then. Pakistan's other centurion from first innings also goes back cheaply. For a duck in fact. Somerville with two-in-two and Asad Shafiq is caught behind by Watling. Turned down leg by Somerville, Shafiq tried to tickle it and missed. The appeal is turned down and New Zealand go for the review. UltraEdge confirms there was glove and Watling has pulled off a smart catch down leg
WICKET!
Haris Sohail only contributes 9 before being caught by Ross Taylor off Somerville. Flighted outside off and takes the edge to be taken at first slip. Sohail played at it to edge it to the slip fielder. New Zealand in command now
WICKET!
Century in the first inning and just 5 runs in the second. Azhar Ali is dismissed by Colin de Grandhomme and Pakistan sink into further trouble. A little nibble away from the right-hander and Ali edges it to the keeper. He squared up and got a faint edge for a simple catch for Watling. Pakistan are 32/2
WICKET!
Hafeez's last innings in Test cricket is worth just 8 runs. Brute of a delivery from Southee. Lands around off, straightens a tad bit and hits the top of off-stump as the batsman got completely squared up to miss it. Lovely delivery to remove the first Pakistan batsman
Declared!
New Zealand have declared their innings on 353/7 with lead at 279. Nicholls unbeaten on 126 and Southee on 15. Pakistan to chase 280 run for the win
WICKET!
Two wickets in two balls for Yasir Shah and he's on a hat-trick. Dangerous shot to play first ball from BJ Watling. Watling moves across his sticks, looking to play the sweep. Shah kept it simple; drifted it quicker and the ball dips to slide under the bat to crash the stumps. New Zealand are 335/7. Southee evades the hat-trick next ball
WICKET!
De Grandhomme departs as he goes for one shot too many. Gets his timing all wrong, hacks it much finer than the previous ball and Bilal Asif was ready for the catch at deep backward square leg. Made it look so easy and Yasir Shah gets his third wicket. De Grandhomme gone after scoring 26 from 19
50 run partnership
Nicholls (121*) and de Grandhomme (20*) have the foot down in Abu Dhabi. 50 run partnership between the two from just 35 balls! Lead is past 250.
CENTURY!
Henry Nicholls lost his skipper on the opening ball of the day but the responsibility is on his shoulders now. First task done - brings up his century. Half-volley on the stumps by Shaheen Afridi, Nicholls clears his front foot and whips it through mid-wicket. Long chase and the fielders tries to slide and keep it in. But body makes contact with the ropes in the process and it's a boundary. Nicholls brings up his century from 247 balls
Given leg before. New Zealand review. WICKET!
FIRST BALL, OUT! Williamson has been given out lbw on-field and New Zealand opt to challenge the decision. Williamson remained in his crease as the ball swung in to crash him just above the knee-roll in-line with the stumps. UltraEdge confirms no bat. HawkEye says it's clipping the top of middle. Got him! Williamson's monumental knock comes to an end on 139.
Guard of honour
Emotional moment in Abu Dhabi: Mohammad Hafeez gets a guard of honour from his team-mates. It's his final day in Test cricket. Handshakes and all! Pakistan then get into a huddle before a big day and a possible series decider. Hasan Ali to get the ball rolling. Pakistan take the second new ball.
Pakistan XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (c & wk), Bilal Asif, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi
New Zealand XI: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Ajaz Patel, William Somerville, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
