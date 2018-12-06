Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 4 highlights: Williamson, Nicholls put New Zealand in commandhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/pakistan-vs-new-zealand-live-cricket-score-3rd-test-day-4-live-streaming-5480891/
Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 4 highlights: Williamson, Nicholls put New Zealand in command
Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 4 highlights: Pakistan and New Zealand square off on the fourth day of the third Test in Abu Dhabi.
Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 4 highlights: Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls added 212 runs for the fifth wicket to help New Zealand reach 272/4 at the end of Day 4. The duo who were unbeaten at the end of day’s play helped Kiwis extend their lead to 198 runs. Williamson scored 139 runs, which included 13 fours, while his partner scored 90 in 243 deliveries.
For Pakistan Shaheen Afridi and Yasir Ali claimed two wickets each. As the match progresses into the final day, it is most likely to end in a draw, unless Pakistan collapse.
Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 22 December 2018
Pakistan 348 (135.0) & 156 (56.1)
vs
New Zealand 274 (116.1) & 353/7 dec
Match Ended ( Day 5 - 3rd Test ) New Zealand beat Pakistan by 123 runs
Live Blog
Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 4 highlights
Stumps on Day 4
The match is poised at an interesting stage with NZ- 272/4, lead b 198-runs. A fantastic 212* run fifth-wicket stand between Williamson and Nicholls takes New Zealand to a 198 run lead in Abu Dhabi, setting up what will be an intriguing final day of the series.
Williamson, Nicholls complete 200-run partnership
Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls complete 200-run partnership in 435 deliveries. Williamson is batting at 131, while Nicholls is inching towards his 3rd Test ton. The Kiwis are leading by 186 runs as both the batsmen help the visitors reach 260/4.
Kiwis bring up their 250
Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls help New Zealand reach 250. The Kiwis have extended their lead to 176 runs. NZ: 250/4
New ball due
Pakistan have the option of a new ball. But so far, they are happy with the old one. The Kiwis are closing in on 150-run lead here.
Back after Tea
The exciting final session is in store - the Kiwis will be eyeing to declare as soon as possible - but here is the big question - how much total on the board is enough? Expect some fiery strokes before stumps today.
Tea
Tea on Day 4
New Zealand 199/4 at Tea, leading Pakistan by 125 runs. It has been a fighting partnership between Henry Nicholls and Kane Williamson, as both the batsmen have stitched over 139 runs together. The Kiwis have found an opening to get to a heavy total and win the OYE HOYE trophy. But Pakistan bowlers can bounce back at any given time, the history has seen.
Crucial final session coming up.
CENTURY!
HUNDRED! Kane Williamson has struck his 19th Test hundred as he continues to play a fighting innings for his side.
50 for Henry Nicholls
Henry Nicholls has compelted his half century as the Kiwis have seen their lead going over 100 runs.
New Zealand extend lead over 100
New Zealand have taken a lead of over 100 runs in the match.
150 up for New Zealand
The partnership between Henry Nicholls and Kane Williamson has reached 92 runs. The duo have taken their side over 150 and given them a lead of 78 runs.
FIFTY!
Yasir Shah gives some air to his delivery, it dips on the stumps, Williamson flicks it towards mid-wicket to bring up his fifty. His third of the series and his 29th half-century in Tests. Waves his bat and team-mates in the dressing room acknowledges with applauses
WICKET!
Ross Taylor's counter attacking innings has been brief and he has to walk back now. Shaheen Afridi strikes to send him back after scoring 22 runs from 14 balls. Quick bouncer into the body, Taylor goes for an attempted hook but gets a top edge. The ball goes up in the air and Bilal Yasif takes it deep square leg. New Zealand are 60/4
WICKET! Yasir Shah creates history
Wicket number 200 for Yasir Shah! He is the quickest to reach the landmark by a distance. Kisses the Abu Dhabi turf in delight. Slider on the pads to Somerville, he went for a whip to the leg-side. The bat comes down a touch late, misses the whip and it raps him on the pads. Somerville chatted with Williamson about a review but decide against it. New Zealand are 37/3
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live
Based on how Day 3 went, we're assured of a result in this Test and it could well be today. The surface is not dreadful for the batsmen yet but things come out differently when Yasir Shah is on the prowl - as we've seen in this series. Giving him support will be Bilal Asif. Kane Williamson would be New Zealand's Commander-in-chief in ensuring safety and smooth progress. Will things turn out that way though? NZ get the fourth day going with a deficit of 48 runs.
Pakistan XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (c & wk), Bilal Asif, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi
New Zealand XI: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Ajaz Patel, William Somerville, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
Stumps on Day 4
The match is poised at an interesting stage with NZ- 272/4, lead b 198-runs. A fantastic 212* run fifth-wicket stand between Williamson and Nicholls takes New Zealand to a 198 run lead in Abu Dhabi, setting up what will be an intriguing final day of the series.
Williamson, Nicholls complete 200-run partnership
Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls complete 200-run partnership in 435 deliveries. Williamson is batting at 131, while Nicholls is inching towards his 3rd Test ton. The Kiwis are leading by 186 runs as both the batsmen help the visitors reach 260/4.
Kiwis bring up their 250
Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls help New Zealand reach 250. The Kiwis have extended their lead to 176 runs. NZ: 250/4
New ball due
Pakistan have the option of a new ball. But so far, they are happy with the old one. The Kiwis are closing in on 150-run lead here.
Back after Tea
The exciting final session is in store - the Kiwis will be eyeing to declare as soon as possible - but here is the big question - how much total on the board is enough? Expect some fiery strokes before stumps today.
Tea
Tea on Day 4
New Zealand 199/4 at Tea, leading Pakistan by 125 runs. It has been a fighting partnership between Henry Nicholls and Kane Williamson, as both the batsmen have stitched over 139 runs together. The Kiwis have found an opening to get to a heavy total and win the OYE HOYE trophy. But Pakistan bowlers can bounce back at any given time, the history has seen.
Crucial final session coming up.
CENTURY!
HUNDRED! Kane Williamson has struck his 19th Test hundred as he continues to play a fighting innings for his side.
50 for Henry Nicholls
Henry Nicholls has compelted his half century as the Kiwis have seen their lead going over 100 runs.
New Zealand extend lead over 100
New Zealand have taken a lead of over 100 runs in the match.
150 up for New Zealand
The partnership between Henry Nicholls and Kane Williamson has reached 92 runs. The duo have taken their side over 150 and given them a lead of 78 runs.
FIFTY!
Yasir Shah gives some air to his delivery, it dips on the stumps, Williamson flicks it towards mid-wicket to bring up his fifty. His third of the series and his 29th half-century in Tests. Waves his bat and team-mates in the dressing room acknowledges with applauses
WICKET!
Ross Taylor's counter attacking innings has been brief and he has to walk back now. Shaheen Afridi strikes to send him back after scoring 22 runs from 14 balls. Quick bouncer into the body, Taylor goes for an attempted hook but gets a top edge. The ball goes up in the air and Bilal Yasif takes it deep square leg. New Zealand are 60/4
WICKET! Yasir Shah creates history
Wicket number 200 for Yasir Shah! He is the quickest to reach the landmark by a distance. Kisses the Abu Dhabi turf in delight. Slider on the pads to Somerville, he went for a whip to the leg-side. The bat comes down a touch late, misses the whip and it raps him on the pads. Somerville chatted with Williamson about a review but decide against it. New Zealand are 37/3
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live
Based on how Day 3 went, we're assured of a result in this Test and it could well be today. The surface is not dreadful for the batsmen yet but things come out differently when Yasir Shah is on the prowl - as we've seen in this series. Giving him support will be Bilal Asif. Kane Williamson would be New Zealand's Commander-in-chief in ensuring safety and smooth progress. Will things turn out that way though? NZ get the fourth day going with a deficit of 48 runs.