Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 4 highlights: Williamson, Nicholls put New Zealand in command

Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 4 highlights: Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls added 212 runs for the fifth wicket to help New Zealand reach 272/4 at the end of Day 4. The duo who were unbeaten at the end of day’s play helped Kiwis extend their lead to 198 runs. Williamson scored 139 runs, which included 13 fours, while his partner scored 90 in 243 deliveries.

For Pakistan Shaheen Afridi and Yasir Ali claimed two wickets each. As the match progresses into the final day, it is most likely to end in a draw, unless Pakistan collapse.

Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 22 December 2018 Pakistan 348 (135.0) & 156 (56.1) vs New Zealand 274 (116.1) & 353/7 dec Match Ended ( Day 5 - 3rd Test ) New Zealand beat Pakistan by 123 runs