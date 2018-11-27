Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: It was a one-man show for Pakistan who won the second Test against New Zealand by an innings and 16 runs to level the series at 1-1. Yasir Shah claimed 14 wickets, his best haul in Test cricket, to finish the best ever figures by a Pakistan spin bowler. Yasir followed his first innings 8/41 with six wickets in the second. New Zealand were bowled out for 312 after being forced to follow-on after being bundled out for 90 in the first innings.
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test Highlights: Yasir Shah's 14 wickets hands Pakistan win by innings and 16 runs
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: Yasir Shah claimed 14 wickets to help Pakistan defeat New Zealand by an innings and 16 runs and level the series 1-1.
Pakistan playing XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (c & wk), Bilal Asif, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas
New Zealand playing XI: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult
PAKISTAN WIN BY AN INNINGS AND 16 RUNS
Yasir Shah claims 14 wickets, his best-ever match haul in Tests as Pakistan win by an innings and 16 runs to level the series at 1-1. Yasir has been the highlight of the match, with second best figures in a match by a Pakistani bowler and the third best figures in a match by a leg-spinner ever.
WICKET
Yasir Shah takes another fifer, Wagner departs for 13 and Pakistan are one wicket away from winning the match. New Zealand trail by 17 runs
Henry Nicholls departs after scoring 77
Hasan Ali strikes as Henry Nicholls departs after scoring 77 in 187 deliveries. As Kiwis are trailing by 27 runs, Ajaz Patel arrives in the middle. Pakistan are two wickets away from winning the match.
KIWIS bring up their 300
A single of Yasir Shah as Henry Nicholls, who is cruising towards his 3rd Test century, alongwith Neil Wagner help New Zealand bring up their 300.
ACTION RESUMES
Players are out in the middle after the TEA break. Yasir Shah will ball the first over for the hosts as they look to wrap up the tailennders. NZ 297/7
TEA
New Zealand reach 297/7 as players go back into the pavilion for TEA break. Neil Wagner and Henry Nicholls are the two batsmen who will resume the Kiwi innings after the break. Pakistan, on the other hand, would eye to wrap up the last three wickets as the visitors are still trailing by 31 runs.
WICKET!
Pakistan can sniff victory from here and they're just three wickets away. Yasir Shah picks his 4th of the inning and 12th of the match with Ish Sodhi walking back after scoring just 4. Ish Sodhi moves towards off-stump to go for the sweep but exposes all three stumps in the process. The ball pitches on leg and goes on to hit off as Sodhi fails to connect. New Zealand are 285/7
WICKET
GONE! Hasan Ali gives Kiwis another blow as Colin de Grandhomme goes back to the pavilion after scoring 14 runs. Ish Sodhi is the new man at the creae, as New Zealand are playing on 274/6.
WICKET! Yasir Shah strikes
New Zealand lose their fifth wicket as Watling departs after scoring 27 in 65 deliveries. New Zealand are playing at 263/5 and are still trailing by 65 runs.
DRINKS
New Zealand have reached 253/4 at the end of 92 overs as they trail by 75 runs. BJ Watling and Henry Nicholls are the two batsmen present at the crease.
New ball taken
Pakistan have taken the second new ball as New Zealand have reduced the deficit to under 100 runs
LUNCH
LUNCH! New Zealand lose two wickets in the opening session - of set Tom Latham and Ross Taylor. They're 222/4 and still need 106 runs to make Pakistan bat again. Henry Nicholls is on 31 and BJ Watling on 16
WICKET!
Big, big wicket for Pakistan! Bilal Asif gets Ross Taylor out for 82 and New Zealand are 198/4. Top-spinner by Asif, there's some bounce on it, Taylor's sweep isn't the greatest. It gets the top-edge and taken by Yasir completes a running catch.
Pakistan review. NOT OUT!
Ross Taylor is given out leg before but Pakistan reckon there's something. They decide to review. Abbas gets the ball to beat the inside of Taylor's defence. Umpire says not out. No bat involved, but it is going down leg stump. Pakistan lose both reviews
OUT! NZ Review. OVERTURNED!
Have New Zealand lost another? Henry Nicholls is given out leg before by the on-field umpire but he's gone up to avoid being dismissed for a duck for two straight innings. Pitched outside off and came in sharply to beat the batsman's flick and pin him in front of middle. On replay, it was sliding down the leg side. DRS saves Nicholls.
WICKET!
A ball after bringing up his fifty, Tom Latham is dismissed in controversial manner. Pakistan go up for a caught behind off Hasan Ali! Soft signal is out. Certain noise on the replay and UltraEdge confirms there was an edge. The bat flicked the pad at the same time and Latham is not happy with the decision. But it looks like there was an outside edge too.
FOUR! FIFTY!
First ball of the day is dispatched for a four and it brings up Ross Taylor's fifty. Wasted no time in getting there. New Zealand had taken 26 minutes yesterday for first runs off the bat. Pounces on the widish delivery by Hasan Ali and drives it through the gap at cover-point