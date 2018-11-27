Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test Highlights: Yasir Shah’s 14 wickets hands Pakistan win by innings and 16 runs

Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: It was a one-man show for Pakistan who won the second Test against New Zealand by an innings and 16 runs to level the series at 1-1. Yasir Shah claimed 14 wickets, his best haul in Test cricket, to finish the best ever figures by a Pakistan spin bowler. Yasir followed his first innings 8/41 with six wickets in the second. New Zealand were bowled out for 312 after being forced to follow-on after being bundled out for 90 in the first innings.

Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 22 December 2018 Pakistan 418/5 dec (167.0) vs New Zealand 90 (35.3) & 312 (112.5) Match Ended ( Day 4 - 2nd Test ) Pakistan beat New Zealand by an innings and 16 runs