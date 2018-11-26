Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: New Zealand 131/2 at stumps after follow-on

Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: Leg-spinner Yasir Shah put Pakistan in control of the second Test on Monday with a career-best 8-41 as New Zealand rallied to 131/2 in its second innings after being forced to follow-on. The tourists were dismissed for only 90 runs in the first innings to give Pakistan a massive lead of 328 on the third day.
Pakistan playing XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (c & wk), Bilal Asif, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas
New Zealand playing XI: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult
STUMPS!
After a brief discussion, umpires stop the play due to poor light. New Zealand, who were asked to bat again after being dismissed for 90 in the first innings, have reached 131/2 at the end of Day 3. The Kiwis are still trailing by 197 runs. Ross Taylor and Tom Latham are the batsmen present at the crease. While Taylor is on 49, his partner Latham has scored 44 runs.
NZ cross 100
New Zealand cross the 100 run-mark but still trail Pakistan by 228 runs while following-on. And with that comes up a 50-run stand between Latham and Taylor.
Appeal
NOT OUT! Shah's delivery hits Taylor's pads through fine leg. After a long deliberation, Pakistan decide to go for review. Hawk Eye confirms that it pitched outside leg.
OUT
Yasir Shah is on a roll! He becomes the first Pakistan bowler to take 10 wickets in a day as Kane Williamson is caught behind, departs for 30. Ross Taylor comes to the crease.
50-run partnership
Williamson and Latham complete 50-run partnership as NZ reach 63/1 after tea. They've now got the deficit down to 263.
Tea
New Zealand are 39/1 in their second innings after being skittled out for 90 in the first PAK still lead by 289 runs
WICKET
Yasir Shah strikes again, claims his ninth wicket as Jeet Raval (2) falls for the second time to Yasir on the same day. Superb work from Sarfaraz to stump him with his foot on the line. NZ are 10/1
Not out
Latham is not given out after a pigeon flew right across when Hasan Ali released the ball. The umpires give him not out for being distracted due to the invasion. Pakistan are 8/0
Follow-on enforced
Jeet Raval and Latham are at the crease. Jeet Raval is on strike. Mohammad Abbas will open the attack. New Zealand openers are back in the middle, twice in under three hours.
Stats
Only twice in Test history a team has lost 10 wickets for 40 runs or less after a 50 runs opening stand. Both times it was Pakistan's bowling and both times it was NZ's batting. 50-0 to 90 all out today 91-0 to 131 all out, Auckland, 2001
Twitterati congratulates Yasir
Here are some of the top reactions:
All out
Dreadful from New Zealand. From 50/0 they are all out for 90 runs for lowest Test score in Dubai. Yasir Shah behind the collapse with 8 wickets. Williamson unbeaten on 28 at the end. Pakistan take 328 run lead.
WICKET!
RAMPAGE! Yasir Shah is running through this New Zealand batting. Yasir picks his sixth wicket and New Zealand go 73/8 with Wagner the latest to exit. Pitches on middle stump and it beats Wagner's defence. Struck on the back foot and it is going on to hit middle. Williamson looks almost helpless
WICKET! FIFER FOR YASIR!
Five-wicket haul for Yasir Shah - his 15th in Test cricket. New Zealand in further disarray to go 72/7. Also Yasir's 100th Test wicket in the UAE. Quicker delivery outside off and Ish Sodhi pokes at it to get an outside edge. Sarfraz Ahmed takes a sharp catch behind the stumps.
WICKET!
And the Kiwi slide continues. From 50/0 to 69/6 as de Grandhomme walks back without troubling the scorers. Hasan Ali strikes this time. It pitched outside off and came in sharply having stayed low and pins de Grandhomme right on his pads. Tried to defend but played down the wrong line. Chats with Williamson for a possible review but decides otherwise.
WICKET!
Back after Lunch and New Zealand lose BJ Watling almost immediately. Watling departs after putting just 1 run on the board. Bit of a yes-no between him and Williamson and the throw comes in at the bowler's end who somehow manages to push the ball on to the stumps with Watling struggling to slide his bat in. New Zealand are 66/5
LUNCH!
New Zealand would be glad to get the Lunch break what with Yasir Shah breathing fire. Would give the Kiwi batsmen to settle nerves too when they reemerge for the second session. New Zealand are 63/4 with Kane Williamson on 6 and BJ Watling on 1
WICKET!
MAKE THAT THREE IN THE OVER! MAYHEM! Yasir Shah is spinning circles around the upcoming Kiwi batsmen. Second ball duck for Henry Nicholls. Nicholls sticks his bat out away from his body in desperate hope of getting something to this. And he fails. Ball rips in bit, through his bat-pad gap and is bowled! New Zealand are 61/4
WICKET!
Two in the over for Yasir Shah and Pakistan! Ross Taylor is dismissed for a duck. Goes through Taylor's defence and he's oozing confidence here. A leg break, pitching on middle and and Taylor ends up defending all around it. Beats the edge, goes past the pad to knock the off stump. New Zealand are 61/3
WICKET!
Both New Zealand openers dismissed now. Tom Latham walks back after scoring 22 runs and Yasir Shah once again. Short length from Yasir, it spins in sharply and denies Latham the opportunity to sweep. So he looks to fend it away but gets bat on it enough to hand a catch to Imam-ul-Haq at short leg. New Zealand are 61/2
WICKET!
BOWLED HIM! Jeet Raval is bowled by Yasir Shah for 31. Jeet goes for the reverse-sweep but is early into the shot, misses, and the ball bounces off the thigh pad onto his glove and trickles back onto the stumps. New Zealand are 50/1
Play underway
FIRST RUNS OFF THE BAT! First runs off the bat this morning and it has taken "only" 26 minutes. Tom Latham with a single off Yasir Shah and New Zealand have added five runs to their overnight total now.
Sunny in Dubai
Not raining anymore and the sun is out. The covers are off. Players are out warming up. Play to start in 20 minutes from now.
No play before 12.30 PM IST
There will be an hour's delay at least, confirms the New Zealand Cricket Twitter account. There's been start-stop kind of rain in Dubai. Will take a while to get everything in place though.
Raining in Dubai
It is still raining in Dubai and the main square remains covered. The curator believes play can start 90 minutes after this spell of rain stops. There's plenty of excess water on the covers
Covers on
Some minutes away from scheduled start time and covers are on in Dubai. It has been raining all night. Forecast, however, suggests the chances of rain going to 0% in the next hour. So shouldn't be a long delay.