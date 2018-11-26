Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: New Zealand 131/2 at stumps after follow-on

STUMPS!

After a brief discussion, umpires stop the play due to poor light. New Zealand, who were asked to bat again after being dismissed for 90 in the first innings, have reached 131/2 at the end of Day 3. The Kiwis are still trailing by 197 runs. Ross Taylor and Tom Latham are the batsmen present at the crease. While Taylor is on 49, his partner Latham has scored 44 runs.