Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 highlights: In response to Pakistan’s 418, New Zealand bastmen reached 24 for the loss of no wickets at the end Day 2. The visitors are trailing behind by 394 runs. Earlier in the day, Haris Sohail compiled a resilient century and Babar Azam eyed a maiden test hundred to carry Pakistan to a mammoth first-innings total. Sohail scored 147 runs, while Azam remained not out at 127 before Pakistan declared their innings.
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 highlights: At stumps NZ- 24/0, trail by 394 runs
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 highlights: New Zealand bastmen reached 24 for the loss of no wickets at the end Day 2. The visitors are trailing behind by 394 runs.
vs
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 highlights: Azhar Ali and Haris Sohail scored half-centuries as Pakistan overcame a shaky start to reach 207-4 against New Zealand on day one of the second Test in Dubai on Saturday. Sohail was unbeaten on a patient 81 while Babar Azam was batting on 14 after New Zealand hit back in the final session to leave the contest at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium evenly balanced. Pakistan found themselves in a spot of bother at 25-2 within the first 10 overs after captain Sarfraz Ahmed had won the toss and elected to bat first.
STUMPS
Tom Latham and Jeet Raval make it to stumps on day two at 24-0 in reply to Pakistan’s 418-5.
Pakistan declares
Pakistan declares on 418/5. It must be said that this is a bold decision by the Sarfraz Ahmed! Babar remains unbeaten on 127. New Zealand will face 11 overs.
Time for Drinks
400 UP for PAK
Pakistan reach 400, as Babar Azam and Sarfraz Ahemd construct a 41-run partnership. While Azam is playing at 117, his partner is on 23.
HUNDRED!
HUNDRED! Babar Azam has brought up his maiden Test century in 215 balls. PAK- 363/5
OUT!
Play resumes after Tea- GONE! Haris Sohail's marathon innings comes to an end. He is out for 147 (421 balls) PAK- 360/5
Tea Time!
At Tea, PAK- 356/4. However, Babar Azam remains stranded on 99.
350 up for Pakistan
Pakistan reach 350 while Babar Azam is about to reach yet another hundred. Earlier, Haris Sohail hits a boundary after nearly 30 overs. PAK- 351/4
Babar Azam's fifty
300 up for Pakistan
With yet another four of Williamson, Babar Azam moves to 72. Meanwhile, Pakistan reach 300. The run rate is still just above two. Giving him company is Harris Sohail on 119. PAK- 303/4
PAK- 289/4
Pakistan have reached 289 for the loss of four wickets at the end of 123 overs. Babar Azam and Haris Sohail are the two batsmen at the crease. The duo have added 116 runs in 254 deliveries.
Lunch
Babar Azam scores his half century before Lunch. Azam and Sohail take Pakistan to 274/4 at Lunch on Day 2.
Statistics
This 309-ball innings from Haris Sohail is now the SIXTH SLOWEST Test century in terms of balls faced EVER in history.
HUNDRED!
OH MY GOD, FINALLY! Haris Sohail scores his 2nd Test ton in 309 balls. In context, that is more than a full innings in an ODI match. WOW!
Neil Wagner into attack
Neil Wagner comes into the attack for the first time today. He replaces Colin de Grandhomme
SINGLE!
Haris Sohail takes a single after 25 balls. Moves on to 91 from 90. Still 9 runs off the 100-run mark.
50 run partnership
Haris Sohail and Babar Azam have taken their partnership to 50 runs. New Zealand are now desperate for a wicket here.
Day begins
Day 2 begins - Haris Sohail and Babar Azam out to face the Dubai heat. Ajaz Patel starts off with the ball.
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 Live
Hello and welcome to our live blog on the 2nd day of the 2nd Test against Pakistan. Pakistan have got off to a great start with the bat and are in an advantageous position going into the 2nd day. But as we have witnessed in the series before, a flurry of wickets can happen at any stage for the home side, and the skipper Sarfraz Ahmed will be eager to avoid the same.