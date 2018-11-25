Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1: Haris Sohail’s 81 takes Pakistan to 204/4

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1: Pakistan reminded of the bygone on Saturday after batting 90 overs and scoring 207/4 on the opening day of the second Test in Dubai. The run rate was just above 2 r/o throughout the day as the duo of Azhar Ali and Haris Sohail faced more than 60 overs of play. Both hit gritty half-centuries and added 126 for the third wicket until a careless run out saw the end of Azhar. by the close. However, the New Zealand bowling was equally tight on a lifeless pitch. Haris Sohail is unbeaten on 81 of 240 deliveries.
Stumps on Day 1: Pak- 207/4. Haris Sohail is unbeaten on 81 (240 balls) . Giving him company is Babar Azam on 14 (27 balls). Azhar Ali is the other top scorer with 81.
GONE! Shafiq is out for 12. Ajaz Patel picks up the wicket. It was a rash shot as Shafiq went for the slog, he is caught at backward point and Ajaz has his first wicket. PAK- 174/4, 81 ovs
Run out! Azhar Ali is gone for 81. Poor running between the wickets. Seems like there is finally some action in the game which has been dull so far. PAK- 151/3 (71 ovs)
Third Test fifty for Haris Sohail. Good innings by the middle order batsman. Meanwhile, the partnership is past the three-figure mark. Solid start for Pakistan after early losses. PAK 147/2 (68 ovs)
At teaPakistan are still two down. Meanwhile, the run rate has slipped down to 2.06. Azhar Ali has moved to 70 but slowly and steadily. Will NZ get a breakthourgh? PAK 124/2 (60 ovs)
As Azhar Ali takes a single of Sodhi. Ali, Haris Sohail are really taking it slow. New Zealand will rue the dropped chance. The run rate, meanwhile, is just 2.15. Can put anyboody off to sleep. PAK 117/2 (53.4 ovs)
FIFTY! Azhar Ali scores his fifty with his trademark boundary. He is really taking the charge here and keeping Pakistan sailing on smooth waters.
FOUR! Full-length delivery from Neil Wagner and Azhar Ali just slices it four a boundary between 3rd slip and the gully. Brings up fifty-partnership between the two players.
Haris Sohail and Azhar Ali resume the innings after Lunch. Colin de Grandhomme starts the attack.
Lunch on Day 1 - Pakistan reach 56/2 at the end of first session.
FOUR! Azhar Ali brings up fifty for Pakistan in style.
Ajaz Patel comes into the attack - and it is time for spin.
Neil Wagner comes out to replace Trent Boult.
WICKET! Colin de Grandhomme gets another one. Thick outside edge from Imam-ul-Haq's bat and Tom Latham plucks another at second slip. Pakistan lose both openers. PAK 25/2
WICKET! Colin de Grandhomme strikes and Mohammad Hafeez has to walk back. BIG WICKET. Pitched it full and straight, and Hafeez decides to defend it. But gets a leading edge and went to Tom Latham at second slips. PAK 18/1
Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme start the attack. Mohammad Hafeez and Imam-ul-Haq out to bat for Pakistan. HERE WE GO!
New Zealand (Playing XI): Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult
Pakistan (Playing XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Bilal Asif, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas
Pakistan win toss, elect to bat.
Hello and welcome to our Live blog on Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1. OYE HOYE, what a first Test we had! It went right down to the wire, and plenty of cricket fans lost their nails, chewing them away with tensions. In the end, common sense... did not prevail, and the Kiwis pulled off one of the biggest heists in the history of Test cricket. If 2nd Test can even be a one third of the first Test, we are in for a cracking series. Off we go!