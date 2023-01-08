scorecardresearch
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Doug Bracewell replaces Matt Henry for ODI series

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said that Bracewell was a natural replacement for the injured Matt Henry in the ODI squad.

New Zealand's Doug Bracewell attempts to field off his own bowling. (AP)

Doug Bracewell has been called up as a replacement for the injured Matt Henry in the New Zealand squad for the upcoming series against Pakistan and India.

The Kiwi all-rounder will arrive in Karachi on Wednesday local time.
Earlier, Henry was ruled out due to an abdominal strain that he sustained on the final day of the second Test in Karachi.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead confirmed the development and explained that Bracewell was chosen since he was a like-for-like replacement.

“Doug is a quality bowler with a lot of experience, and we feel his skills best compliment the bowling mix we already have in the squads for Pakistan and India,” said Stead.

“He has experience across all three formats at the international level, has experience in the subcontinent, and has already shown his range of skills this season,” he added.

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham, Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 23:02 IST
