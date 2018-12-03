Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1 highlights: NZ reach 229/7 at stumps
Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1 highlights: Kane Williamson scored a fighting half century on a turning wicket Monday and rallied his team to 229-7 on the first day.
Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1 highlights: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson scored a fighting half century on a turning wicket Monday and rallied his team to 229-7 on the first day of the third and final test against Pakistan. Williamson’s 89 off 176 balls was the cornerstone of New Zealand’s revival after leg-spinner Yasir Shah’s (3-62) triple strike had left the visitors reeling at 72-4 before lunch.
BJ Watling, who added 104 runs with Williamson for the fifth-wicket stand, defied Pakistan for more than four hours to remain unbeaten on 42 off 180 deliveries, hitting a solitary boundary in his patient knock.
Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 22 December 2018
Pakistan 348 (135.0) & 156 (56.1)
vs
New Zealand 274 (116.1) & 353/7 dec
Match Ended ( Day 5 - 3rd Test ) New Zealand beat Pakistan by 123 runs
STUMPS
Watling and debutant William Somerville will resume the Kiwi innings on day 2 as New Zealand reached 229/7 at the end of first day. Kane Williamson, who was the standout batsman for Kiwis, played brilliantly as he scored 89 runs before being dismissed by Hasan Ali.
PAKISTAN back in business
Pakistan are back in the match as New Zealand lose two wickets in quick succession. The Kiwis are struggling at 213/7, with 8 overs still remaining in the day. Can Pakistan wrap up the Kiwi innings before the end of the day?
NZ bring up their 200
Colin de Grandhomme and BJ Watling help New Zealand bring up their 200. Both the batsmen added 25 runs after Williamson's dismissal. NZ: 201/5
Williamson departs for 89
WICKET! Hasan Ali gets the big wicket of Kane Williamson, as he misses out on a century by just 11 runs. Shafiq, standing at short mid-wicket, takes a sharp catch.
Will Somerville is New Zealand's oldest debutant in Tests since 1966
At 34 years 116 days, Will Somerville is New Zealand's oldest debutant in Tests since 1966.
Gritty batting by Williamson and Watling help New Zealand bring up their 150. The duo has constructed a partnership of 84 runs. NZ 156/4
TEA!
Players go back to the dressing room as game stops for TEA BREAK. New Zealand will be happy how things have turned out for them in this session. BJ Watling and Kane Williamson resumed the innings after lunch and have added another 72 runs on the board. NZ: 145/4
New Zealand 125/4 after 51 overs
Kane Williamson and BJ Watling help New Zealand reach 125 for the loss of four wickets at the end of 51 overs. Williamson is batting for 59, while his partner has scored 14 runs in 74 deliveries.
New Zealand 93/4 after 38 overs
Williamson and Watling are showing signs of getting stuck in. The wickets have dried up for Yasir Shah and co. Williamson moves to 35 and the partnership with Watling is now worth 24 runs and half the second session.
The players are back
Yasir Shah continues, Kane Williamson on strike, New Zealand 74/4
New Zealand 73/4 after 28 overs
New Zealand seemed to be in control during the 46-run partnership between Jeet Raval and Kane Williamson. Then, Yasir Shah did his thing. Raval and Ross Taylor were dismissed off successive deliveries and a bonus wicket of Henry Nicholls just before lunch meant that Pakistan wrestled back control of the session.
New Zealand 72/4 after 26.3
Yasir Shah did not get a hat-trick on that instance but he gets a third anyhow. Nicholls is the latest wicket. This ball was delivered round his leg and Nicholls dragged it on.
New Zealand 70/3 after 22.3
TWO IN TWO! Ross Taylor, Mr. Experience, all at sea and the ball hits the stumps unimpeded. New Zealand are reeling; Yasir is doing it again.
New Zealand 70/2 after 22.2
Yasir Shah strikes! LBW appeal that umpire raises his finger to, Raval reviews the decision after a discussion with his captain. As it turned out, it was umpire's call.
New Zealand 68/1 after 21 overs
Williamson and Raval are going about their job nicely now and Sarfraz will be eager to make something happen here.
New Zealand 38/1 after 10 overs
Yasir Shah has been brought into the attack. The last time he bowled in this series, he turned the New Zealand innings into a demolition derby.
New Zealand 28/1 after 7 overs
Captain Kane Williamson has got to the crease. The duration of his stay in the crease will a go a long way in deciding where New Zealand's innings goes.
New Zealand 24/1
Shaheen Afridi gets his debut Test wicket. Umpire had initially given not out for an LBW appeal against Tom Latham but Pakistan reviewed the decision. There was no bat and there were three reds.
New Zealand 17/0
Three overs have gone, Latham and Raval have opened the innings. Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi rotating for Pakistan.
Teams
Pakistan: Imam ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed, Bilal Asif, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi. (Afridi makes his debut, and is the only change to the team from the second Test)
New Zealand: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult
New Zealand win the toss, elect to bat first
New Zealand have made two changes; Tim Southee in for Neil Wagner and Will Somerville has been handed a maiden Test cap. He replaces Ish Sodhi.
Hello and welcome to the decider!
Build-up to this match has been rather overshadowed by the one that has been reserved for the upcoming series between Pakistan and New Zealand's respective neighbours. But this series has been an incredible showcase for Test cricket and if New Zealand are able to invoke the spirit of Abu Dhabi, this match could be another cracker.
Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1 highlights: The first Test was forgettable for Pakistan while the second was the same for New Zealand. The latter have not had a great time away from home in Test matches in the last three years and a win here would do wonders for their place in the Test rankings. Pakistan will be worried about the fact that Mohammad Abbas will be absent from this match. At the same time, this has given Shaheen Afridi another opportunity to show what he has got in the longest format of the game.
