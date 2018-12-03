Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1 highlights: NZ reach 229/7 at stumps

Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1 highlights: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson scored a fighting half century on a turning wicket Monday and rallied his team to 229-7 on the first day of the third and final test against Pakistan. Williamson’s 89 off 176 balls was the cornerstone of New Zealand’s revival after leg-spinner Yasir Shah’s (3-62) triple strike had left the visitors reeling at 72-4 before lunch.

BJ Watling, who added 104 runs with Williamson for the fifth-wicket stand, defied Pakistan for more than four hours to remain unbeaten on 42 off 180 deliveries, hitting a solitary boundary in his patient knock.

Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 22 December 2018 Pakistan 348 (135.0) & 156 (56.1) vs New Zealand 274 (116.1) & 353/7 dec Match Ended ( Day 5 - 3rd Test ) New Zealand beat Pakistan by 123 runs