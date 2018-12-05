Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd Test, Day 3 Highlights: New Zealand lose two wickets after Pakistan’s 74 run leadhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/pakistan-vs-new-zealand-3rd-test-day-3-pak-vs-nz-live-score-streaming-5479214/
Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd Test, Day 3 Highlights: New Zealand lose two wickets after Pakistan’s 74 run lead
Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd Test, Day 3 Highlights: Pakistan took a 74 run lead against New Zealand before the visitors reduced it to 48 runs.
Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd Test, Day 3 Highlights: Flurry of wickets in the final session of play undid all the effort that Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq had put in at the top of the order to score patient centuries. With their dismissals, Pakistan lost the plot and their lower order to throw away chances of a hefty lead only to content themselves with a lead of 74 runs. From 304/4 at one moment, Pakistan were dismissed for 348 with Somerville starting the collapse.
In reply, with the ball spinning sharply and there being variable bounce on offer, Yasir Shah has reached 199 wickets and New Zealand lost two wickets early on to reach 26/2 at stumps. Kane Williamson’s wicket would be a prized one for Pakistan while the Kiwis need him to stay for a few partnerships and a 150 run target, on this surface, could pose for an interesting challenge.
Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 22 December 2018
Pakistan 348 (135.0) & 156 (56.1)
vs
New Zealand 274 (116.1) & 353/7 dec
Match Ended ( Day 5 - 3rd Test ) New Zealand beat Pakistan by 123 runs
Live Blog
Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd Test, Day 3 Highlights:
STUMPS!
New Zealand are 26/2 at the close of play on Day 3 of the third Test. Tom Latham exiting just two overs before stumps. New Zealand now trail by 48 runs with Williamson on 14 and Somerville on 1
New Zealand lose early wicket
Looking to cut down the 74 run deficit, New Zealand lose an early wicket and Jeet Raval is dismissed for a duck by Shaheef Afridi. Raval given out leg before and he opts to review. "I can't tell if there is any contact with the bat so I am going to go forward to ball tracking" is the call from the third umpire. The impact is umpire's call and it is just hitting the stumps. New Zealand won't lose their review but do lose the wicket.
And that's a wrap. Pakistan are all-out for 348 as Sarfraz Ahmed is the last batsman to be dismissed. Sarfraz Ahmed goes back to the pavilion after scoring 25 runs.
PAK lose two wickets in same over
Pakistan lose their 9th WICKET as two batsmen are dismissed in the same over. Yasir Shah falls short from completing the second run. Hasan Ali also goes back to the pavilion without troubling the scorers. The batsman fails to judge a flatter delivery by Somerville as it misses his bat and knocks the off-stump. PAK: 348/9
WICKET
Another wicket for Kiwis as Bilal Asif goes back to the pavilion after scoring 11. Asif drives the ball straight towards Ross Taylor, who catches the ball comfortably at the end. PAK: 335/7
WICKET!
William Somerville strikes in the first over after the TEA break as Pakistan lose their sixth WICKET. Babar Azam departs after scoring 14 as Pakistan reach 312/6.
TEA
Players go back to the pavilion for TEA. It was a mixed session but Pakistan will be happy how things have turned throughout the day. The hosts, who are leading by 38 runs, added 88 runs in this session and lost two wickets. PAK: 312/5
Asad Shafiq departs after completing century
BIG WICKET FOR NEW ZEALAND as Ajaz Patel traps Asad Shafiq. The batsman fails to read the arm ball and misses the ball completely. He is OUT LBW after scoring 104 runs, which included 14 fours. Sarfraz Ahmed is the new batsman at the crease. PAK: 308/5
CENTURY!
Asad Shafiq brings up his century! This is his first of the year and 12th overall. He's taken 255 balls to get here. He's been rewarded for the patience. Also brings up Pakistan's 300 with a single after pushing the ball towards mid-on
WICKET!
Maiden Test wicket for Somerville and he gets the centurion Azhar Ali on 134. Azhar Ali goes through with the sweep but ends up hitting it straight to Ajaz Patel at short fine leg. Lucky wicket but Kiwis badly needed that. It has taken more than 45 overs for New Zealand to get a wicket today.
Pakistan take lead
Pakistan are now in the lead. Shafiq comes down the track to Somerville and takes the flighted delivery on the half-volley to bash it fiercely past mid-on for a four. Pakistan now lead New Zealand by 3 runs
Edged and four!
Cricket is cruel and it is being rather cruel on the Kiwis right now. Southee has hands on his head. After some good bouncers, he sends this delivery outside off, Shafiq goes chasing. Sticks his bat out at an angle and clips the outside edge and flies for a boundary.
ACTION RESUMES
Tim Southee will lead the proceedings as action resumes after the break. Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq are tossing the ball comfortably around the park as Kiwis struggle to break this partnership. Both the batsmen have added 142 runs for the fourth-wicket. PAK: 227/3
LUNCH
Players go back to the dressing room as the game stops for LUNCH. Pakistan will go into the break with a lot of positives as both the batsmen continued the day from where they left. On the other hand, New Zealand will be hoping to bounce back in the second session after failing to break the partnership. The hosts are trailing by 50 as they reach 224/3 at LUNCH.
Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq put PAK in command
Pakistan trail by 58 runs as Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq help Pakistan reach 216 for the loss of three wickets. Azhar Ali, who completed his 15th Test ton earlier in the day, is playing at 103, while his partner Shafiq is batting on 55. It has so far been a disappointing session for the visitors as the bowlers have failed to make an impact, making things easy for Pakistan.
Azhar Ali completes his century
A sharp edge and the ball runs away to the boundary rope, and that's 100 for Azhar Ali. A well-deserved century for the right-handed batsman, who helped Pakistan recover from early blows on Day 2. This is his 15th Test ton as Pakistan reach 205 for the loss of three wickets. Pakistan are trailing by 69 runs.
PAK bring up their 150
Two good overs and Pakistan reach 150 without losing any wickets so far in the day. Azhar Ali is batting at 73, while his partner Asad is on 26. The duo have constructed a partnership of 65 runs in 176 deliveries. PAK: 150/3
HERE WE GO!
The first ball of the day and Azhar Ali smashes it for a boundary. Just the start Pakistan wanted. Trent Boult starts the Kiwi attack as seven runs come in his over. PAK 146/3
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and Welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the third day of the final Test between Pakistan and New Zealand. Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq will resume the Pakistani innings as the hosts still trail by 135 runs. But the big news is Mohammad Hafeez's retirement from Test cricket. The veteran Pakistani all-rounder on Tuesday while announcing his retirement stated, "It is a personal decision and I have not taken it under any pressure. I have no regrets taking this decision." The 38-year-old made his Test debut in 2003 against Bangladesh and since then has appeared in 54 matches.
New Zealand pace bowler Trent Boult had removed the out-of-form Mohammad Hafeez and Imam-ul-Haq with only 17 runs on the board, having both openers caught by Tim Southee in the slips.A well-set Sohail was dismissed when he edged Southee to wicketkeeper BJ Watling, but Azhar and Shafiq dropped anchor to ensure Pakistan did not suffer any more losses.
