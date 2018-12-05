Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd Test, Day 3 Highlights: New Zealand lose two wickets after Pakistan’s 74 run lead

Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd Test, Day 3 Highlights: Flurry of wickets in the final session of play undid all the effort that Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq had put in at the top of the order to score patient centuries. With their dismissals, Pakistan lost the plot and their lower order to throw away chances of a hefty lead only to content themselves with a lead of 74 runs. From 304/4 at one moment, Pakistan were dismissed for 348 with Somerville starting the collapse.

In reply, with the ball spinning sharply and there being variable bounce on offer, Yasir Shah has reached 199 wickets and New Zealand lost two wickets early on to reach 26/2 at stumps. Kane Williamson’s wicket would be a prized one for Pakistan while the Kiwis need him to stay for a few partnerships and a 150 run target, on this surface, could pose for an interesting challenge.

Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 22 December 2018 Pakistan 348 (135.0) & 156 (56.1) vs New Zealand 274 (116.1) & 353/7 dec Match Ended ( Day 5 - 3rd Test ) New Zealand beat Pakistan by 123 runs