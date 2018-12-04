Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 2 Highlights: Azhar Ali takes Pakistan to 139/3 at stumpshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/pakistan-vs-new-zealand-3rd-test-day-2-pak-vs-nz-live-score-streaming-5477517/
Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 2 Highlights: Azhar Ali takes Pakistan to 139/3 at stumps
Pak vs NZ 3rd Test, Pakistan vs New Zealand Highlights: Pakistan reached 139/3 at stumps and trail by 135 runs in Abu Dhabi.
Pak vs NZ 3rd Test Day 2, Pakistan vs New Zealand Highlights: Replying to New Zealand’s 274 in the first innings of the third Test, Pakistan finished play at 139/3 on the second day to trail by 135 runs. Trent Boult got New Zealand to a strong start with two early wickets to send both openers packing. The roar was soon quietened by a confident and steady Azhar Ali and Haris Sohail to calm the ship.
Azhar remained unbeaten at close on 62 runs and stitched a 68 run partnership. Just when Sohail started to get comfortable, he was dismissed by Tim Southee. Since then, Azhar and Asad Shafiq remained solid to take Pakistan to safety at close of play. This Test is still evenly balanced and a wicket early for New Zealand could prove to be Pakistan’s undoing.
Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 22 December 2018
Pakistan 348 (135.0) & 156 (56.1)
vs
New Zealand 274 (116.1) & 353/7 dec
Match Ended ( Day 5 - 3rd Test ) New Zealand beat Pakistan by 123 runs
Live Blog
Pakistan vs New Zealand Highlights 3rd Test Day 2:
STUMPS!
Pakistan are 139/3 at close on Day 2 of the third Test. It has been a long, long day for New Zealand in the field. Pakistan once again happy to take their time with the getting the runs. At close, Azhar Ali is on 62 and Asad Shafiq on 26 with Pakistan behind by 135 runs
Azhar Ali cruising along
Azhar Ali is in confident mode right now. He's brought up his 32nd Test fifty in the 48th over of the inning and Pakistan are once again building patiently.
100 up
Asad Shafiq with a single to bring up Pakistan's 100 in the 43rd over. Quick single across by playing it on the on side
WICKET!
Haris Sohail is dismissed for 34 runs and Tim Southee gets the breakthrough. Southee gets the delivery to angle away from the left-hander while picking some seam movement from the surface. Haris Sohail goes chasing and slashes hard without moving his feet. Thick outside edge and straight to Watling.
Back after Tea
Haris Sohail and Azhar Ali out to bat for Pakistan after Tea. Tim Southee has the ball. Final session of the day -HERE WE GO!
TEA
End of the session - Pakistan reach 81/2 at Tea on Day 2.
50-run partnership
Once again, the partnership between Haris Sohail and Azhar Ali has come back to haunt the Kiwis. Despite getting two wickets early on, New Zealand are finding it hard to break this partnership. The duo have now added 54 runs,
Pakistan 71/2, trailing by 203 runs
50 up for Pakistan
Pakistan have crossed the 50-run mark with Haris Sohail and Azhar Ali once again stitching a partnership together. Sohai scoring runs at a much faster pace this time, though.
WICKET!
GONE! Trent Boult gets the big wicket of Imam-ul-Haq. Good catch by Tim Southee. Imam departs for 9. PAK 17/2
Back after Lunch
The players are back on the field after Lunch. Trent Boult still has two bowls remaining - so he takes the ball to finish the over. Imam-ul-Haq and Azhar Ali out to face the heat for the hosts.
Umpires call for Lunch, Pakistan 0/1 in 1.4 overs
That wicket was the last act of the first session on Day 2 of this Test. 45 runs in the last two hours, none of which were Pakistan's to claim. That Hafeez wicket means that the match is on a knife's edge at the moment.
GONE! Hafeez c Southee b Boult, Pakistan 0/1
What a catch by Southee at second slip! Hafeez goes searching outside off but the ball was travelling down after taking the edge. Southee anticipates that and manages to keep his fingers underneath the ball. Umpires go upstairs and replays show that Hafeez has to walk.
The teams are back
Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez open for Pakistan, Tim Southee starts the New Zealand attack. Just over five minutes to go for Lunch.
OUT! Boult b Bilal Asif, New Zealand 274 all out
Fifer for Bilal Asif. In the slot and Boult swishes accross the line, misses the ball competely and the ball crashes on to the stumps unimpeded. Watling remains unbeaten on 77. A gritty innings this from New Zealand. Yasir Shah and Bilal have shared eight wickets between them.
GONE! Ajaz Patel c Shafiq b Bilal, New Zealand 272/9
Edged and gone! Wicket no. 4 for Bilal. New Zealand down to their last wicket. Sharp spin from the leg stump line, good bounce too, Ajaz ends up edging it to slips.
New Zealand 271/8
Yasir Shah has been brought into the attack but no wicket yet for him. Watling has moved to 76.
GONE! Somerville b Asif, New Zealand 254/8
And the stand is broken! Somerville shuffles back into the crease trying to push the ball through covers, ends up taking on his pad right in front of middle stump. He goes for 12 but he blocked Pakistan off for 99 deliveries.
New Zealand 253/7 after 106 overs
An hour passes, Watling and Sommerville have now put 44 runs for the eighth wicket. They are looking to hang in there as long as possible. Sommerville has played 97 balls for his 16 while Watling has faced 225 and scored 66.
New Zealand 251/7 off 102 overs
Partnership between Watling and Sommerville is now nearing the 50-run mark. Watling has moved into the 60s. They are eyeing the 300-run mark and if they manage that, it will be a huge bonus for them.
50 for Watling
A boundary to bring up his 16th Test fifty. This has been a proper battle from the New Zealand wicketkeeper - he has faced 199 balls to get to the milestone.
New Zealand 232/7
Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali bowl the first two overs of the day. Three runs came off the latter's over, none off Afridi.
Cracks on the surface
The players come out, Watling and Somerville take the crease and Hasan Ali begins Pakistan's attack. There are cracks on the surface which will only open up as the day progresses.
Hello and welcome!
New Zealand found themselves floundering once again to spin. There were pockets in which the visitors looked good and all these pockets featured captain Kane Williamson. The first such pocket was during Williamson's third wicket partnership with Jeet Raval. That ended with a Yasir Shah wicket burst. The second was during a 104-run fifth wicket partnership between Williamson and BJ Watling. That ended when Hasan Ali bagged the New Zealand captain.
Pak vs NZ 3rd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Streaming: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson scored a fighting half century on a turning wicket Monday and rallied his team to 229-7 on the first day of the third and final test against Pakistan. Williamson's 89 off 176 balls was the cornerstone of New Zealand's revival after leg-spinner Yasir Shah's (3-62) triple strike had left the visitors reeling at 72-4 before lunch. B.J. Watling, who added 104 runs with Williamson for the fifth-wicket stand, defied Pakistan for more than four hours to remain unbeaten on 42 off 180 deliveries, hitting a solitary boundary in his patient knock.
STUMPS!
Pakistan are 139/3 at close on Day 2 of the third Test. It has been a long, long day for New Zealand in the field. Pakistan once again happy to take their time with the getting the runs. At close, Azhar Ali is on 62 and Asad Shafiq on 26 with Pakistan behind by 135 runs
Azhar Ali cruising along
Azhar Ali is in confident mode right now. He's brought up his 32nd Test fifty in the 48th over of the inning and Pakistan are once again building patiently.
100 up
Asad Shafiq with a single to bring up Pakistan's 100 in the 43rd over. Quick single across by playing it on the on side
WICKET!
Haris Sohail is dismissed for 34 runs and Tim Southee gets the breakthrough. Southee gets the delivery to angle away from the left-hander while picking some seam movement from the surface. Haris Sohail goes chasing and slashes hard without moving his feet. Thick outside edge and straight to Watling.
Back after Tea
Haris Sohail and Azhar Ali out to bat for Pakistan after Tea. Tim Southee has the ball. Final session of the day -HERE WE GO!
TEA
End of the session - Pakistan reach 81/2 at Tea on Day 2.
50-run partnership
Once again, the partnership between Haris Sohail and Azhar Ali has come back to haunt the Kiwis. Despite getting two wickets early on, New Zealand are finding it hard to break this partnership. The duo have now added 54 runs,
Pakistan 71/2, trailing by 203 runs
50 up for Pakistan
Pakistan have crossed the 50-run mark with Haris Sohail and Azhar Ali once again stitching a partnership together. Sohai scoring runs at a much faster pace this time, though.
WICKET!
GONE! Trent Boult gets the big wicket of Imam-ul-Haq. Good catch by Tim Southee. Imam departs for 9. PAK 17/2
Back after Lunch
The players are back on the field after Lunch. Trent Boult still has two bowls remaining - so he takes the ball to finish the over. Imam-ul-Haq and Azhar Ali out to face the heat for the hosts.
Umpires call for Lunch, Pakistan 0/1 in 1.4 overs
That wicket was the last act of the first session on Day 2 of this Test. 45 runs in the last two hours, none of which were Pakistan's to claim. That Hafeez wicket means that the match is on a knife's edge at the moment.
GONE! Hafeez c Southee b Boult, Pakistan 0/1
What a catch by Southee at second slip! Hafeez goes searching outside off but the ball was travelling down after taking the edge. Southee anticipates that and manages to keep his fingers underneath the ball. Umpires go upstairs and replays show that Hafeez has to walk.
The teams are back
Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez open for Pakistan, Tim Southee starts the New Zealand attack. Just over five minutes to go for Lunch.
OUT! Boult b Bilal Asif, New Zealand 274 all out
Fifer for Bilal Asif. In the slot and Boult swishes accross the line, misses the ball competely and the ball crashes on to the stumps unimpeded. Watling remains unbeaten on 77. A gritty innings this from New Zealand. Yasir Shah and Bilal have shared eight wickets between them.
GONE! Ajaz Patel c Shafiq b Bilal, New Zealand 272/9
Edged and gone! Wicket no. 4 for Bilal. New Zealand down to their last wicket. Sharp spin from the leg stump line, good bounce too, Ajaz ends up edging it to slips.
New Zealand 271/8
Yasir Shah has been brought into the attack but no wicket yet for him. Watling has moved to 76.
GONE! Somerville b Asif, New Zealand 254/8
And the stand is broken! Somerville shuffles back into the crease trying to push the ball through covers, ends up taking on his pad right in front of middle stump. He goes for 12 but he blocked Pakistan off for 99 deliveries.
New Zealand 253/7 after 106 overs
An hour passes, Watling and Sommerville have now put 44 runs for the eighth wicket. They are looking to hang in there as long as possible. Sommerville has played 97 balls for his 16 while Watling has faced 225 and scored 66.
New Zealand 251/7 off 102 overs
Partnership between Watling and Sommerville is now nearing the 50-run mark. Watling has moved into the 60s. They are eyeing the 300-run mark and if they manage that, it will be a huge bonus for them.
50 for Watling
A boundary to bring up his 16th Test fifty. This has been a proper battle from the New Zealand wicketkeeper - he has faced 199 balls to get to the milestone.
New Zealand 232/7
Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali bowl the first two overs of the day. Three runs came off the latter's over, none off Afridi.
Cracks on the surface
The players come out, Watling and Somerville take the crease and Hasan Ali begins Pakistan's attack. There are cracks on the surface which will only open up as the day progresses.
Hello and welcome!
New Zealand found themselves floundering once again to spin. There were pockets in which the visitors looked good and all these pockets featured captain Kane Williamson. The first such pocket was during Williamson's third wicket partnership with Jeet Raval. That ended with a Yasir Shah wicket burst. The second was during a 104-run fifth wicket partnership between Williamson and BJ Watling. That ended when Hasan Ali bagged the New Zealand captain.