Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 2 Highlights: Azhar Ali takes Pakistan to 139/3 at stumps

Pak vs NZ 3rd Test Day 2, Pakistan vs New Zealand Highlights: Replying to New Zealand’s 274 in the first innings of the third Test, Pakistan finished play at 139/3 on the second day to trail by 135 runs. Trent Boult got New Zealand to a strong start with two early wickets to send both openers packing. The roar was soon quietened by a confident and steady Azhar Ali and Haris Sohail to calm the ship.

Azhar remained unbeaten at close on 62 runs and stitched a 68 run partnership. Just when Sohail started to get comfortable, he was dismissed by Tim Southee. Since then, Azhar and Asad Shafiq remained solid to take Pakistan to safety at close of play. This Test is still evenly balanced and a wicket early for New Zealand could prove to be Pakistan’s undoing.

Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 22 December 2018 Pakistan 348 (135.0) & 156 (56.1) vs New Zealand 274 (116.1) & 353/7 dec Match Ended ( Day 5 - 3rd Test ) New Zealand beat Pakistan by 123 runs