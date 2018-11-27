Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd Test stats: Yasir Shah rewrites records in Pakistan’s innings win

Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah rewrote history books after breaking records at will during the second Test versus New Zealand in Dubai. The wily leg-spinner bamboozled the Kiwi batsmen to pick up eight wickets in the first innings and then returned with personal best figures of 8/41 in 12.3 overs. However, that was not all, as Shah picked up 2 more wickets in 15 overs that were remaining in the day to complete 10 wickets in one day. As a result, he became the first bowler since Anil Kumble to pick up 10 wickets in a day of a Test match. It took 19 years, 9 months and 19 days for a bowler to emulate Kumble’s record. For his stunning performance with the ball, Shah was deservedly awarded the man of the match for his match haul of 14/184. So far this is the second best figures in a match by a Pakistani bowler and the third best figures in a match by a leg-spinner ever.

But the numbers don’t stop here as Yasir Shah recorded the third best Test bowling figures by a Pakistan player (his 8/41 v New Zealand only bettered by Sarfraz Nawaz (9/86 in 1979) & Abdul Qadir (9/56 in 1987).Below are some more mindboggling numbers-

In the list of best figures for a leg-spinner in a Test match, Shah is at no 3 after former India leg-spinner Narendra Hirwani.

N Hirwani- 16/136 vs WI, Chennai, 1988

A Kumble- 14/149 vs Pak, Delhi, 1999

Y Shah – 14/184 vs NZ, Dubai, 2018 – Today

In the list of best match figures for Pakistan in Tests, Shah is at the second spot after the legendary Imran Khan

14/116 Imran Khan vs SL, Lahore, 1982

14/184 YASIR SHAH vs NZ, Dubai, 2018 *

13/101 Abdul Qadir vs Eng, Lahore, 1987

In the list of bowlers with most wickets after 32 Tests, Shah tops the list with 195. He is followed by Syd Barnes 189 (in 27 Tests). Waqar Younis (187), R Ashwin (176), Clarrie Grimmett (172) and Denis Lillee (171)

In the list of best match figures vs New Zealand in Tests, Shah once again leads the race with 14/184. He is followed by

C Walsh- 13/55, Wellington, 1995

R Ashwin- 13/140, Indore, 2016

R Ashwin- 12/85, Hyderabad, 2012

Speaking at the post-match presentation an elated Shah said, “I got to know yesterday that Imran Khan had the most wickets in a Test match. After my injury, this was my first Man of the Match award and I was only looking to focus on my line and lengths. In the earlier series I didn’t have my rhythm properly. I don’t think I have bowled better, the wicket was helping with the bounce and break.”