Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch PAK vs NED

Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022 Match Live Streaming Details: Pakistan take on Netherlands in their next T20 World Cup match. Both the teams are coming on the back of a defeat into this game. Pakistan lost a thriller by one run to Zimbabwe whereas the Netherlands were beaten comprehensively by India at the SCG.

The weather promises we will have a full game tomorrow.

The wicket helps the seam bowlers better than the batters and spinners.

Here’s all you need to know about the Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Super 12 match.

When and where is the Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Super 12 match?

The Pakistan Vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Super 12 match is on Saturday, October 30 at Opta stadium in Perth.

What time is the Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Super 12 match?

Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Super 12 match will begin at 12:30 pm (IST). Toss will take place at 12:00 pm

Where can I watch the Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Super 12 match on TV in India?

The Pakistan-Netherlands T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch the Pakistan-Netherlands T20 World Cup Super 12 match on the internet in India?

The Pakistan-Netherlands T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be live-streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.