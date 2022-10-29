scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch PAK vs NED

PAK vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Match Live Telecast.

Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Live Streaming Details.

Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022 Match Live Streaming Details: Pakistan take on Netherlands in their next T20 World Cup match. Both the teams are coming on the back of a defeat into this game. Pakistan lost a thriller by one run to Zimbabwe whereas the Netherlands were beaten comprehensively by India at the SCG.

The weather promises we will have a full game tomorrow.

The wicket helps the seam bowlers better than the batters and spinners.

Here’s all you need to know about the Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Super 12 match.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — UNEP’s Emissions G...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — UNEP’s Emissions G...
What is anti-Semitism and why is it finding a new voice across the globe?Premium
What is anti-Semitism and why is it finding a new voice across the globe?
Why the boys didn’t play well? Hyper critical analysts, death of de...Premium
Why the boys didn’t play well? Hyper critical analysts, death of de...
Experts Explain: How not to deal with ChinaPremium
Experts Explain: How not to deal with China

When and where is the Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Super 12 match?
The Pakistan Vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Super 12 match is on Saturday, October 30 at Opta stadium in Perth.

What time is the Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Super 12 match?
Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Super 12 match will begin at 12:30 pm (IST). Toss will take place at 12:00 pm

Where can I watch the Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Super 12 match on TV in India?
The Pakistan-Netherlands T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

Advertisement

Where can I watch the Pakistan-Netherlands T20 World Cup Super 12 match on the internet in India?
The Pakistan-Netherlands T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be live-streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-10-2022 at 08:21:35 pm
Next Story

‘Eldritch horrors unleashed’: Dead spiders pick up objects as mechanical ‘claws’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli in the runs again as India thump Netherlands at Perth
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 29: Latest News