Sunday, Oct 30, 2022
Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan to face Dutch challenge at Perth

Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: PAK vs NED in the second match on Sunday.

By: Sports Desk
October 30, 2022 10:00:14 am
Pakistan vs Netherlands | T20 World Cup 2022 | BAN vs ZIM | Bangladesh | Zimbabwe

Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Live Commentary and Cricket Score: Babar Azam’s Pakistan will lock horns against Scott Edward’s Netherlands in a must-win game at one of the bounciest tracks in the world, the Optus, in Perth. After losing their first two matches against arch-rivals India and Zimbabwe, Pakistan will be looking to win this match by a significant margin to stay relevant in the tournament. For Pakistan to qualify for the semifinals, they will have to win all their games by a healthy margin and will be banking on India to beat South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Khushdil Shah, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali

