Pakistan vs Namibia, T20 World Cup: When and where to watch

In the ongoing T20 World Cup, Pakistan will look to maintain their solid consistency against a spirited Namibia and grab a semifinal spot. After a chaotic build-up to the World Cup with England and New Zealand pulling out of Pakistan tours, the Babar Azam-led side has defied the odds and has become the team to beat in the tournament. Following a historic win over India, Pakistan showed a few chinks in their armour against New Zealand and Afghanistan but that could not stop them from recording resounding wins.

Namibia, who were blown away by Afghanistan on Sunday, will be looking to compete against a top side. The debutants had no answer to Afghanistan bowlers, especially the pacers, on Sunday afternoon. Despite main spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman not playing due to injury, Namibians found the bowling attack too hot to handle.

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik.

Namibia Squad: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephan Baard, JJ Smit, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Frylinck, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green, David Wiese, Pikky Ya France, Michau du Preez, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton

When and what time will Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup match begin?

The Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, November 2.

Which channel will telecast Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup match in India?

The Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup match will be telecasted live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup match?

The Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup match can be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app.