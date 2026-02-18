Pakistan vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss, Playing XI news; PAK take on NAM in must win game in Colombo

Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates: Following what was an absolute poor show in the field by the Pakistan cricket team against arch rivals India in their T20 World Cup 2026 Group A fixture in Colombo a few nights ago, the Salman Ali Agha side find itself in a must win clash against Namibia in their last league fixture at the Sinhalese Sports Club on Wednesday.
Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup – Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard: Follow Here
Pakistan slipped to third place in the points table after a 61-run loss to India, below the United States of America. If the Gerhard Erasmus-led Namibia take down Pakistan today, they will not only end their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a win but also spoil Pakistan’s party by denying them a spot in the Super 8 stage. In this case, the USA will join India in the next round from Group A, a repeat of the 2024 T20 World Cup, where co-hosts USA had defeated Pakistan then to qualify ahead of them.
PAK vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 Squads
Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza, Khawaja Nafay.
Namibia Squad: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Dylan Leicher, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo, Malan Kruger, Alexander Volschenk, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt.
SCROLL DOWN TO FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES OF PAKISTAN VS NAMIBIA T20 WORLD CUP MATCH:
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam/Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi/Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq.
Netherlands: Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumplemann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo.
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza, Khawaja Nafay.
Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Dylan Leicher, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo, Malan Kruger, Alexander Volschenk, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt.
Although rain threats do not loom large in Colombo during the Pakistan vs Namibia game, the city might see a light shower in the lead-up to the game before 3 PM. Pakistan would not mind rain today, as shared points augur well for their Super 8 qualification.
Weather Forecast
- Credit: AccuWeather
Hello and welcome back to our live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2026 edition taking place jointly in India and Sri Lanka. On Wednesday, a crucial match-up is scheduled at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo where a hapless Pakistan will take on Namibia in what will be a must-win clash for the Men in Green.
Their Super 8 chances were dented when they lost by 61 runs against arch-rivals India in the previous Group A fixture. Having slipped to third behind India and the USA in the points table, Pakistan need two points from this game. A washout would also do the job for them.
Stay tuned as we build up this game for you.
‘Time up for Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi’: Pakistan legends slam senior stars after T20 World Cup flop show against India
Pacer Shaheen Afridi, former skipper Babar Azam and all-rounder Shadab Khan drew heavy flak from Pakistan legends Mohammad Yousuf and Shahid Afridi after a 61-run defeat to India in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match in Colombo on Sunday. In what was initially deemed a contest that could be closer than one might have predicted, Pakistan drew their eighth defeat in nine T20 World Cup contests versus India, the 61-run loss their biggest-ever against the Men in Blue in the format. While Salman Agha’s men derived a new spin formula with six bowlers to attempt and derail India on a tacky pitch, the move backfired after a sharp onslaught led by Ishan Kishan. (READ MORE)
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.