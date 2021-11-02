Pakistan vs Namibia LIVE Cricket Score: PAK look to seal semifinal spot against Namibia

T20 World Cup, Pakistan vs Namibia Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Pakistan aim to maintain consistency against a spirited Namibia and seal semifinal spot in the T20 World Cup on Tuesday. Namibia, who were blown away by Afghanistan on Sunday, will be looking to compete against a top side. The debutants had no answer to Afghanistan bowlers, especially the pacers in their last match. Despite main spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman not playing due to injury, Namibians found the bowling attack too hot to handle.
Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik.
Namibia Squad: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephan Baard, JJ Smit, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Frylinck, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green, David Wiese, Pikky Ya France, Michau du Preez, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton
A win for Pakistan against Namibia will be enough for them to qualify. The four-way tie can happen only if both Namibia and Afghanistan win all their remaining games and Pakistan beat Scotland.
Two of Namibia's three lowest totals in T20Is have come in this tournament: 96 all-out vs Sri Lanka and 98/9 vs Afghanistan.
Pakistan likely XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
Namibia likely XI: Stephan Baard, Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and debutants Namibia in Abu Dhabi tonight. Pakistan will aim to maintain consistency against a spirited Namibia side and seal semifinal spot. Namibia, who were blown away by Afghanistan on Sunday, will be looking to compete against a top side.