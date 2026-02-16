‘Pakistan lost the game when they opted to bowl first’: R Ashwin reacts to India’s 61-run win in T20 World Cup clash

Reacting to India’s commanding 61-run win in Colombo, Ashwin said Pakistan’s decision to bowl first after winning the toss proved to be the turning point.

By: Express News Service
3 min readFeb 16, 2026 01:57 PM IST
R Ashwin said that Pakistan lost the game after opting to bowl first in Colombo. (AP Photo)R Ashwin said that Pakistan lost the game after opting to bowl first in Colombo. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin delivered a blunt assessment of Pakistan’s defeat to India in the T20 World Cup 2026, suggesting the match was effectively decided at the toss.

Reacting to India’s commanding 61-run win in Colombo, Ashwin said Pakistan’s decision to bowl first after winning the toss proved to be the turning point.

“Where did they win to lose the plot? Pakistan lost the game when they opted to bowl first after winning the toss because we saw the match between Australia and Zimbabwe. Australia struggled to get 170. When we see IPL matches, teams win easily if they need 100 runs off the last 10 overs. But it’s not happening in this World Cup. In Premadasa Stadium, you can’t chase 100 in ten overs. The way Pakistan deals with pressure, India are 100 times better in that aspect. I don’t think Pakistan are there. Honestly, Pakistan have become tactically better under Salman Agha and Mike Hesson. But the way they brought Shaheen Afridi after Agha’s first over was a terrible mistake,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel “Ash ki Baat”.

ALSO READ | ‘Ishan Kishan took the game away’: Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson defends bowl first decision against India

The 39-year-old was critical of Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha bringing in Shaheen Afridi in the second over, adding that Saim Ayub should have taken the new ball from the other end.

“You took Abhishek Sharma’s wicket, and he is leaking runs left, right and centre. We noted in the preview how dangerous Ishan Kishan is against left-arm seam. I feel cricketers need to be explained, ‘This is your match-up’. Data tells the truth. When you say Ishan is taking on left-arm seam, he is taking it on. I’m not saying don’t bowl left-arm seam to him, but they must do something different. If Shaheen was getting whacked, I would’ve loved to see him come round the wicket to the left-hander. He didn’t do it and the second over should have been Saim Ayub”.

“The fast bowler released the pressure. India were 159 after 19 overs, and Afridi was brought again, and he leaked runs again. Afridi gave away 16 runs in the final over,” he added.

Story continues below this ad

India will end their league phase by taking on Netherlands in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
Jasprit Bumrah masterclass in Colombo: the fast bowler Pakistan wishes they had produced
But great fast bowlers take the surface out of the equation. Like Bumrah. (AP Photo)
Low block blues: Steven Gerrard, Arne Slot and the tactic shaping the Premier League title race
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard recently requested Arne Slot to stop complaining about “low block”. (Reuters)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
IND PAK
India defeat Pakistan by 61 runs in lopsided contest in T20 World Cup
Advertisement
Best of Express
‘Question of self-respect’: Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah quits party ahead of polls
Congress
Bluetooth in shoes, answers on Google: How cheating ring targeted GATE exam in Raipur
Bluetooth in shoes, answers on Google: How a hi-tech cheating ring targeted GATE exam in Raipur
Exclusive | Shah Rukh Khan says his kids are 'my biggest critics': 'My family is my North Star who keep me grounded'
Shah Rukh Khan with his family -- Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan, and Gauri Khan -- at the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Randhir Kapoor joked about asking Kareena Kapoor-Karisma to adopt him after leaving them, wife Babita to fend for themselves
kareena karisma babita randhir Kapoor
Bryan Johnson just finished his social media ‘fast’, reveals striking results
Bryan Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt
Ind vs Pak: Pakistani YouTuber smashes cake on his sister’s face after T20 World Cup loss to India
Ind vs Pak ICC Twenty20 World Cup
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Yogita Bihani reveals morning routine, shares two things she does every day: 'Aaryamann drinks coffee'
Yogita Aaryamann
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
AI impact summit
Advertisement
Feb 16: Latest News