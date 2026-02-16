‘Pakistan lost the game when they opted to bowl first’: R Ashwin reacts to India’s 61-run win in T20 World Cup clash

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin delivered a blunt assessment of Pakistan’s defeat to India in the T20 World Cup 2026, suggesting the match was effectively decided at the toss.

Reacting to India’s commanding 61-run win in Colombo, Ashwin said Pakistan’s decision to bowl first after winning the toss proved to be the turning point.

“Where did they win to lose the plot? Pakistan lost the game when they opted to bowl first after winning the toss because we saw the match between Australia and Zimbabwe. Australia struggled to get 170. When we see IPL matches, teams win easily if they need 100 runs off the last 10 overs. But it’s not happening in this World Cup. In Premadasa Stadium, you can’t chase 100 in ten overs. The way Pakistan deals with pressure, India are 100 times better in that aspect. I don’t think Pakistan are there. Honestly, Pakistan have become tactically better under Salman Agha and Mike Hesson. But the way they brought Shaheen Afridi after Agha’s first over was a terrible mistake,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel “Ash ki Baat”.