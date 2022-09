Pakistan vs Hong Kong (PAK vs HKG) Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch match live?

Pakistan vs Hong Kong (PAK vs HKG), Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming: Babar Azam will lead Pakistan against Nizakath Khan-led Hong Kong in the last group match of Asia Cup 2022 on Friday in Sharjah. This will be the first match between the two teams in the shortest format.

Pakistan are tipped to be the favourite to clinch a place in the Super 4. Hong Kong was beaten by table-toppers India on Wednesday in Dubai. Pakistan had lost a nail-biter against India on Sunday as well.

Pakistan vs Hong Kong (PAK vs HKG), Asia Cup 2022 Match Details:

When will Pakistan vs Hong Kong (PAK vs HKG), Asia Cup 2022 Match be played?

Pakistan vs Hong Kong (PAK vs HKG), Asia Cup 2022 Match will be played on Friday.

Where will Pakistan vs Hong Kong (PAK vs HKG), Asia Cup 2022 Match be played?

Pakistan vs Hong Kong (PAK vs HKG), Asia Cup 2022 Match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE.

What time will Pakistan vs Hong Kong (PAK vs HKG), Asia Cup 2022 Match be played?

Pakistan vs Hong Kong (PAK vs HKG), Asia Cup 2022 Match will be played at 7:30 pm IST /6:00 PM Local. Toss will take place at 7 pm.

Where will Pakistan vs Hong Kong (PAK vs HKG), Asia Cup 2022 Match be broadcast live in India?

Pakistan vs Hong Kong (PAK vs HKG), Asia Cup 2022 Match be broadcast on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada,

How to watch Pakistan vs Hong Kong (PAK vs HKG), Asia Cup 2022 Match live streaming online in India?

Live streaming of Pakistan vs Hong Kong (PAK vs HKG) will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Pakistan vs Hong Kong (PAK vs HKG) Predicted Playing XI

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Hong Kong XI: Nizakat Khan (C), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Scott McKechnie (wk), Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shuka, Mohammad Ghazanfar.

Pakistan vs Hong Kong (PAK vs HKG) Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammed Hasnain, Hasan Ali.

Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza, Nizakat Khan(c), Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie(w), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Wajid Shah, Aftab Hussain, Dhananjay Rao, Mohammad Waheed, Ahan Trivedi, Ateeq Iqbal.