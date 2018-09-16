Pakistan vs Hong Kong ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming, Asia Cup 2018 Live Score: Hong Kong win toss, bat first

Pakistan vs Hong Kong ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming, Asia Cup 2018 Live Cricket Score: Things get underway in Group B of the Asia Cup with Pakistan taking on Hong Kong in a ‘David v Goliath’ contest. Hong Kong are the only Associate team in the tournament and will have a massive task ahead of them against Pakistan. Hong Kong can take heart in the fact that they’ve qualified ahead of Nepal and UAE, two teams who have ODI status. Pakistan’s huge and hectic season begins today in Dubai with Australia, New Zealand on the horizon and long approach to the World Cup next year in England.
Live Blog
Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Hong Kong ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates:
Pakistan squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Sarfraz Ahmed(c), Shoaib Malik, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Mohammad Amir
Hong Kong squad: Anshuman Rath(c), Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Cameron McAulsan, Christopher Carter, Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Arshad Mohammad, Kinchit Shah, Nadeem Ahmed, Nizakat Khan, Raag Kapur, Scott McKechnie, Tanveer Ahmed, Tanwir Afzal, Waqas Khan, Aftab Hussain
CAPTAINS AT THE TOSS:
Anshuman Rath (Hong Kong): "We'll have a bat. We saw the game yesterday. Pitch stayed true throughout. Hoping it will roughen up a bit through the course. No better place to do it than in the Asia Cup. We're ready, we deserve to be here. Especially on the back of losing ODI status in March. We've beaten top teams before, hope we could do it again. It's more of a confidence thing. After the Qualifiers, a lot of our players have taken confidence. Hopefully we can put runs on the board."
Sarfraz Ahmed (Pakistan): "Wanted to bat first, but that's not in our hands. Congrats to Hong Kong, this is a big event for them. Won't take them lightly, won't relax. Long tournament, we'll go match by match. If you see the last match, didn't see much spin. We're going in with four pacers and one spinner."
Tails is the call and Hong Kong have won the toss. Hong Kong have decided to bat against Pakistan in the Asia Cup.
Hong Kong team: They're a team with as many as nine players under the age of 23 led by a 20-year-old captain (Anshuman Rath). They lost their ODI status earlier this year after keeping it for four years. Their combined experience is 174 ODIs - 92 ODIs lesser than Shoaib Malik alone.
PRE-MATCH TALK
Sarfraz Ahmed: "The weather is hot, so it becomes difficult to bat in humid conditions under lights as the fast-bowlers get to swing the ball in humidity. Of course, every side will look to bat first and put runs on the board due to the hot weather."
Anshuman Rath: "It's not every day that you get to walk out against India and Pakistan. I look to take it ball by ball and look to enjoy myself. At the end of the day, I am having a smile on my face when all those bowlers are running in."
Head-to-head: Pakistan have faced Hong Kong twice before in ODIs - both in Asia Cup. In 2004, Pakistan won by 173 runs while in 2008 the winning margin was 155 runs.
Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our live coverage of the Asia Cup with the second ODI today pitting Pakistan against Hong Kong in Dubai. Not the way Hong Kong would have liked to warm up for the tournament but they've made it to the big league and somehow, just somehow, if they win against either Pakistan or India (or both?) then it would be a huge boost to their chances of getting an ODI status. They'd be excited to be here enough though.
For Pakistan, it has been a long break since they played and beat Zimbabwe rather convincingly away. But now begins the hard part of their season. Asia Cup, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, PSL and then the World Cup. Things get underway today and maybe this is the easiest of the assignments.