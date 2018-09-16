Pakistan vs Hong Kong ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming, Asia Cup 2018 Live Score: Hong Kong win toss, bat first

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2018: TOSS

CAPTAINS AT THE TOSS:

Anshuman Rath (Hong Kong): "We'll have a bat. We saw the game yesterday. Pitch stayed true throughout. Hoping it will roughen up a bit through the course. No better place to do it than in the Asia Cup. We're ready, we deserve to be here. Especially on the back of losing ODI status in March. We've beaten top teams before, hope we could do it again. It's more of a confidence thing. After the Qualifiers, a lot of our players have taken confidence. Hopefully we can put runs on the board."

Sarfraz Ahmed (Pakistan): "Wanted to bat first, but that's not in our hands. Congrats to Hong Kong, this is a big event for them. Won't take them lightly, won't relax. Long tournament, we'll go match by match. If you see the last match, didn't see much spin. We're going in with four pacers and one spinner."