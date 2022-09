Pakistan vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Asia Cup Match 6

Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Live Cricket Score Streaming and Updates: Babar Azam will lead Pakistan against Nizakath Khan-led Hong Kong in the last group match of Asia Cup 2022 on Friday in Sharjah. This will be the first match between the two teams in the shortest format.

Both Pakistan and Hong Kong have lost their opening games against table-toppers India. Follow PAK vs HKG Live Score and Updates below.