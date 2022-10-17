Pakistan vs England warm-up match Live updates: England into the tail-enders. PAK 126/6

Pakistan vs England warm-up match Live updates: England have won the toss and elected to field first in their warm up match against Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket at Brisbane.
Watch PAK vs ENG Warm-up match live score & updates below:
In the previous edition of the T20 World, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan 303 and 281 runs respectively in Pakistan’s run to the semifinals. The next highest contribution was Fakhar Zaman’s 109. Only other batsman, Shoaib Malik, managed 100 runs, and the underwhelming middle order copped criticism for their middling returns. A year on, the situation remains as grim as it was during the World Cup, so much so that Zaman was recalled into the World Cup squad.
Both in the Asia Cup as well the seven-game rubber against England, besides the tri-series in New Zealand, the vulnerabilities of the middle-order was exposed. In the Asia Cup, they were over-reliant on Rizwan, with Babar enduring a rare lean patch (68 runs at 11). (Read More)
Sam Curran bowls a bouncer to Nawaz he gloves it to Butler. It is interesting to see who will England go with as their seam bowling allrounder they have options in Woakes and Jordan but Curran has been in scintillating form for the last few months.
A smart bit of captaincy by Butler bringing in an off-spinner for the left-hander batter Nawaz. Moen bowls a tight over giving away just six. At this stage of the game, those kinds of overs are gold dust.
After 13 overs Pak is 115-5. In form batter, Nawaz is in with the finisher Asif Ali. Will be interesting to see Asif Ali's approach from here on.
The covers are being taken off. However the game is being reduced to 19 over per side.
After a brisk start by openers, Pakistan lose their way a bit. They lost three wickets in the last 10 balls with a run out in it. Asif Ali is the man in the middle with 5(3). Pak 107/5
Left-arm seamer David Willey picks two wickets in the 11th over breaking the backbone of the Pak side. Pak 100/4
After10 overs Pakistan is 90-2 with Shadab and Ifthikar Ahmed in the middle.