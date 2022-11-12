T20 World Cup Final: ICC increases provision of additional playing time on reserve day to get a result

Rain will likely play a spoilsport in the T20 World Cup final between England and Pakistan on Sunday.

The weather forecast predicts that the final could be marred by rain on both Sunday and the reserve day, which is Monday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a few changes to the final playing conditions on Saturday.

Unlike a normal T20 game which could be a minimum five-over contest, the event technical committee has kept provisions for minimum 10-overs a side contest with an early (3 pm Melbourne time) start on reserve day if needed.

“The Event Technical Committee (ETC) has increased the provision of additional playing time on the reserve day to four hours from the original provision of two hours (clause 13.7.3 of the Playing Conditions), in case more time is required to complete the match and get a result,” ICC said in an official release.

“It may be noted that ten overs per side are required to constitute a match in the knockout stage, and every effort will be taken to complete the match on the scheduled match day, with any necessary reduction of overs taking place,” stated the release.

“Only if the minimum number of overs necessary to constitute a match cannot be bowled on Sunday will the match go into the reserve day. Play on the reserve day will begin at 15h00 (9:30 AM IST) and would be a continuation of play from the scheduled match day,” it added.

If the weather interferes and the Super Over cannot be completed, Pakistan and England will be declared joint winners.