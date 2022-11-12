scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch PAK vs ENG

PAK vs ENG Live Streaming Details, T20 World Cup 2022 Final: Pakistan will face England in a mouthwatering clash at the MCG.

pak vs eng live streamingPakistan vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 Final, Live Streaming Details.

Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 Final, Live Streaming Details: Pakistan and England lock horns at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday November 13.

A confident England will look to deny Pakistan a fairytale finish in Sunday’s Twenty20 World Cup final and become the first nation to hold both global white-ball trophies.

However, Babar Azam and his men will have other plans and try to win their second T20 World Cup title.

Here’s all you need to know about the Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match.

When and where is Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match?
Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 Final match is on Sunday, November 13 at the MCG in Melbourne.

What time is Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match?
Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 Final match will begin at 1:30 pm (IST). Toss will take place at 1:00 pm

Where can I watch Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match on TV in India?
Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 Final match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match on the internet in India?
Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 Final match will be live-streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final international broadcast- 

PTV & ARY Digital Networks will broadcast the game in Pakistan, while Sky Sports and Channel 4 will broadcast the game in the United Kingdom.

Gazi TV and Rabbithole will telecast and live-stream matches in Bangladesh, while Fox Sports, Channel Nine and Kayo will show the game in Australia.

Willow TV and ESPN+ will show the final in the USA, with Canada having live streaming through Hotstar.

Star Network will have television rights in India, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives.

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final Squads:

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Mark Wood, Dawid Malan

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Asif Ali

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-11-2022 at 10:46:42 pm
