Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup Final Playing XI tip-off: Changes likely for ENG vs PAK at MCG

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup Final Playing XI Prediction: Pakistan and England collide when the two teams face each other in Sunday’s T20 World Cup final. If England emerge victorious then they become the first nation to hold both global white-ball trophies. However, all eyes will be on the Melbourne weather.

Heavy rain could disrupt the Melbourne Cricket Ground showdown and even see the teams crowned joint champions if unable to complete a match of at least 10 overs per side by the end of the reserve day on Monday.

However, conditions should hold up long enough to deliver a contest between the two nations who played for the 50-overs World Cup 30 years ago at the MCG.

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup Final Match Details: The Melbourne Cricket Club has hosted 21 T20 matches out of which 9 have been won by the team batting first and 11 by the side bowling first. The average first innings score is 143 while the average second innings score is 127. The highest total at the venue is 186/5 and the lowest is 74

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup Final Pitch Report: The pitch at MCG will assist pacers and they can extract pace and bounce, especially with the overcast conditions. It will also offer swing with the new ball. However, if the batters survive an early burst, they can post a strong total for their respective teams.

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup Final Weather Report: T20 World Cup 2022 final will be played in Melbourne on Sunday where England will face Pakistan. Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is the same venue where three matches have already been abandoned due to heavy rain. While in another rain-interrupted game, Ireland upset England. As per the Bureau of Meteorology, there is a 95 percent chance of rain (8 to 20 mm) in Melbourne on Sunday.

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup Final Predicted XIs:

PAK Probable XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

ENG Probable XI: Jos Buttler (c&wk), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup Final Squads:

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Mark Wood, Dawid Malan

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Asif Ali