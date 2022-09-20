Pakistan vs England Probable Playing XI: Moeen Ali to lead England in Jos Buttler’s absence

Pakistan vs England Predicted Playing XIs: England will lock horns against Pakistan for the first of seven T20Is. It will be the first time two full ICC members will be contesting in as long a T20I bilateral series. Despite some of the big names absent in their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, England have a group that can go all the way to the summit clash. And what better way to prepare for it than by facing one of the two Asia Cup finalists.

Pakistan may have faltered twice against Sri Lanka but they still have some of the best players the format has to offer. They will of course miss Shaheen Shah Afridi but Naseem Shah impressed in his first tournament outing and will be key vs England as well.

Here’s all you need to know about the Pakistan vs England first T20I match:

Pakistan vs England first T20I Match Details:

The first Pakistan vs England T20I will be played on Tuesday, September 20 from 7:30 pm (IST) at the Karachi National Stadium. Toss will take place at 7:00 pm (IST).

Pakistan vs England first T20I Pitch Report:

The last T20I game played here saw over 400 runs being scored. With some good set of hitters on both the sides, runs can be expected in heaps.

Pakistan vs England first T20I Weather Report:

Karachi serves clear skies but a hot and humid day with temperature in the early 30s.

Pakistan vs England first T20I Probable Playing XI:

Pakistan Predicted XI: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani/Mohammad Hasnain

Advertisement

England Predicted XI: Alex Hales, Phil Salt (wk), Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Moeen Ali (C), Sam Curran, Chris Wokaes, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson, Mark Wood/Reece Topley

Pakistan vs England first T20I Squads

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Haris, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Abrar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal

England Squad: Alex Hales, Philip Salt(w), Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Tom Helm