Sunday, Nov 13, 2022
Pakistan vs England Live Score Updates, T20 World World Cup 2022: Babar Azam & Jos Buttler lead their teams at Big G’

Pakistan vs England Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Two years after it hosted the Women's T20 World Cup final, the Melbourne Cricket Ground will see the winners of the 2022 men's competition.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: November 13, 2022 10:37:22 am
PAK vs ENG Live Commentary and Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022 Final: Pakistan will take on England in the final.

Pakistan vs England Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: The 2009 and 2010 T20 World Cup champions will lock horns at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with the opportunity to become only the second team in the tournament’s history to lift the title twice after West Indies (2012 & 2016).

Pakistan qualified for the semifinals after losing their first two Super 12 games and winning the next three before knocking out New Zealand of the final four with a seven wicket win. England on the other hand finished second in Group 1 of the Super 12 stages with seven points and beat India by 10 wickets in 2nd semifinal to reach the summit clash.

10:37 (IST)13 Nov 2022
PAK vs ENG: The good, bad and the ugly of Alex Hales

England’s Alex Hales was the destructor-in-chief along with skipper Jos Buttler as the opening duo of the Three Lions kept Indian bowlers in check and helped their team set up a date with Pakistan on Sunday’s finale. After a slow start compared to a marauding Buttler on the other end, Hales would go on to score an unbeaten 86 off just 47 balls adorned with 4 fours and 7 sixes.

In a vital game against New Zealand a few days ago, it was a hearty return to big runs in T20 cricket for Hales, after a painful exile and time away from the national squad, as he weathered the Southee-Boult storm to score a reassuring half-century in their Super 12 encounter. Seven fours and a six were part of his 52 off 40 balls.(Read more)

10:21 (IST)13 Nov 2022
PAK vs ENG: ICC increases provision of additional playing time on reserve day to get a result

Rain will likely play a spoilsport in the T20 World Cup final between England and Pakistan on Sunday.

The weather forecast predicts that the final could be marred by rain on both Sunday and the reserve day, which is Monday. (read more)

10:04 (IST)13 Nov 2022
PAK vs ENG: The final

Welcome, everyone! It is the final of the World Cup. The teams and their journeys have been very similar to this point so far in the last World Cup Pakistan went out in the semifinals after getting thrashed by Australia in a close contest and England likewise against New Zealand this time both teams have got one step further and reached the World Cup final. Both sides had to endure upsets in the group stages and looked like won't make it to the semis but things have changed dramatically over the last week. There is going to be fun at the 'G'. The best bowling attack of the tournament will take on arguably the best batting line-up.

T20 World Cup: Pakistan take on England in summit clash of destinies

Babar Azam and Jos Buttler pose with the T20 World Cup trophy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground roof. (Photo: T20 World Cup/Twitter)

The build-up to the final has revolved around how Sunday’s clash is a throwback to the 1992 World Cup final at the same Melbourne Cricket Ground, where Imran Khan-led Pakistan clinched their maiden world trophy by defeating England.

The campaign of Babar Azam’s team has had shades of that vintage side’s title run. Like in 1992, nobody trusted this Pakistan team to reach the knockouts, especially after they were beaten by India and later faced embarrassment after losing to Zimbabwe.

