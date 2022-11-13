Pakistan vs England Live Score Updates, T20 World World Cup 2022: Babar Azam & Jos Buttler lead their teams at Big G’

Pakistan vs England Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: The 2009 and 2010 T20 World Cup champions will lock horns at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with the opportunity to become only the second team in the tournament’s history to lift the title twice after West Indies (2012 & 2016).
Pakistan qualified for the semifinals after losing their first two Super 12 games and winning the next three before knocking out New Zealand of the final four with a seven wicket win. England on the other hand finished second in Group 1 of the Super 12 stages with seven points and beat India by 10 wickets in 2nd semifinal to reach the summit clash.
PAK vs ENG Live Score and Updates below
England’s Alex Hales was the destructor-in-chief along with skipper Jos Buttler as the opening duo of the Three Lions kept Indian bowlers in check and helped their team set up a date with Pakistan on Sunday’s finale. After a slow start compared to a marauding Buttler on the other end, Hales would go on to score an unbeaten 86 off just 47 balls adorned with 4 fours and 7 sixes.
In a vital game against New Zealand a few days ago, it was a hearty return to big runs in T20 cricket for Hales, after a painful exile and time away from the national squad, as he weathered the Southee-Boult storm to score a reassuring half-century in their Super 12 encounter. Seven fours and a six were part of his 52 off 40 balls.(Read more)
Rain will likely play a spoilsport in the T20 World Cup final between England and Pakistan on Sunday.
The weather forecast predicts that the final could be marred by rain on both Sunday and the reserve day, which is Monday. (read more)
Welcome, everyone! It is the final of the World Cup. The teams and their journeys have been very similar to this point so far in the last World Cup Pakistan went out in the semifinals after getting thrashed by Australia in a close contest and England likewise against New Zealand this time both teams have got one step further and reached the World Cup final. Both sides had to endure upsets in the group stages and looked like won't make it to the semis but things have changed dramatically over the last week. There is going to be fun at the 'G'. The best bowling attack of the tournament will take on arguably the best batting line-up.