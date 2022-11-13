Pakistan vs England Live Score Updates, T20 World World Cup 2022: Babar Azam & Jos Buttler lead their teams at Big G’

PAK vs ENG Live Commentary and Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022 Final: Pakistan will take on England in the final.

Pakistan vs England Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: The 2009 and 2010 T20 World Cup champions will lock horns at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with the opportunity to become only the second team in the tournament’s history to lift the title twice after West Indies (2012 & 2016).

Pakistan qualified for the semifinals after losing their first two Super 12 games and winning the next three before knocking out New Zealand of the final four with a seven wicket win. England on the other hand finished second in Group 1 of the Super 12 stages with seven points and beat India by 10 wickets in 2nd semifinal to reach the summit clash.

PAK vs ENG Live Score and Updates below