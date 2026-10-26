DRS drama: Despair to delight for Shadab Khan and Pakistan in LBW decision reversal

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Pakistan pulled off one of their most famous ODI wins of all time in Lahore on Sunday when they beat England by one wicket thanks to an unbeaten 89-run last wicket stand between Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf. However, the hosts were nearly robbed of the victory when Shadab was given out LBW in the 45th over and the all-rounder seemed to accept that decision before remembering to take a review.
Fast bowler Gus Atkinson had sent in the second ball of the 45th full and low, it struck Shadab on the pads and he threw his bat away in frustration. Shadab had scored 97 by then and Pakistan needed 21 to win off 35 balls. The last-wicket stand had started with Pakistan needing 88 to win.
The England players shook hands with Shadab, with Root having a short chat with the all-rounder visibly to console him after the extraordinary knock. The broadcasters and the stadium announcer had all declared that England had won the match by 20 runs. It is when all this was shown on the screen that the commentators said that Shadab had taken the review. The third umpire asked for ultra edge after replays initially seemed to show that Shadab was out plumb in front.
There ended up being a huge spike when ball passed bat, leading to huge cheers at the Gaddafi Stadium and disbelief in the commentary box as well. Shadab went down on his knees as a member of the Pakistan side came out with a towel for him.
Shadab then smashed 15 runs off Atkinson’s next over in the 47th. Rauf then took Pakistan over the line with a four off the first ball of the 48th, sparking wild celebrations at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
It is the second time that England have lost a match that they seemed to have won in the ongoing tri-series. Earlier, a double century by captain Harry Brook helped England set up a mammoth score of 429/4 against Sri Lanka. However, Sri Lanka ended up chasing the target down and won the match by two wickets.