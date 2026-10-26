DRS drama: Despair to delight for Shadab Khan and Pakistan in LBW decision reversal

Pakistan pulled off one of their most famous ODI wins of all time in Lahore on Sunday when they beat England by one wicket thanks to an unbeaten 89-run last wicket stand between Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf. However, the hosts were nearly robbed of the victory when Shadab was given out LBW in the 45th over and the all-rounder seemed to accept that decision before remembering to take a review.

Fast bowler Gus Atkinson had sent in the second ball of the 45th full and low, it struck Shadab on the pads and he threw his bat away in frustration. Shadab had scored 97 by then and Pakistan needed 21 to win off 35 balls. The last-wicket stand had started with Pakistan needing 88 to win.