scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022

Pakistan vs England 7th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch PAK vs ENG Live in India?

PAK vs ENG 7th T20 Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs England 7th T20 Live Telecast: Pakistan will take on England in the series decider at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

England's Phil Salt, center, Ben Duckett, second right, Pakistan's Babar Azam, right, and Shadab Khan walk back to pavilion on the end of the sixth twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday. (AP)

England Tour of Pakistan 2022, Pak vs Eng 7th T20I Live Streaming Details: Babar Azam-led Pakistan will take on Moeen Ali’s England in the series decider at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The seven-match series is evenly-contested and the scoreline is 3-3.

Here’s all you need to know about the seventh Pakistan vs England T20I.

When and where will seventh Pakistan vs England T20I be played?

The seventh Pakistan vs England T20I will be played on Sunday, October 2 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Uttarakhand resort murder: Amid questions within, BJP may revamp Dhami go...Premium
Uttarakhand resort murder: Amid questions within, BJP may revamp Dhami go...
From suicide to graft: After power shift in Mumbai, key cases go on the b...Premium
From suicide to graft: After power shift in Mumbai, key cases go on the b...
Who are the social leaders from Maharashtra holding up Mahatma Gandhi’s l...Premium
Who are the social leaders from Maharashtra holding up Mahatma Gandhi’s l...
Banned: How PFI morphed into a stridently militant outfit over 3 decadesPremium
Banned: How PFI morphed into a stridently militant outfit over 3 decades

What time will the seventh Pakistan vs England T20I begin?

The seventh Pakistan vs England T20I will begin at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM.

Where can I watch the seventh Pakistan vs England T20I on TV in India?

Advertisement

The seventh Pakistan vs England T20I will be broadcast at the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch the seventh Pakistan vs England T20I online?

The seventh Pakistan vs England T20I will be live streamed at Sony Liv.

Pakistan vs England Predicted XI

Advertisement

Pakistan Predicted XI: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ali, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Wasim Jr,Haris Rauf

England Predicted XI: Phil Salt, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Rashid Khan, Chris Wood, Reece Topley

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Pakistan vs England Squads

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Haider Ali, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani, Aamer Jamal

England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Alex Hales, Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), David Willey, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Tom Helm, Luke Wood, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Jordan Cox

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-10-2022 at 01:03:13 pm
Next Story

UN, abuse survivor groups seek Vatican investigation of Belo

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

PM Modi declares 36th National Games open at dazzling ceremony
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 02: Latest News