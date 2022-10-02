Pakistan vs England 7th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch PAK vs ENG Live in India?

England Tour of Pakistan 2022, Pak vs Eng 7th T20I Live Streaming Details: Babar Azam-led Pakistan will take on Moeen Ali’s England in the series decider at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The seven-match series is evenly-contested and the scoreline is 3-3.

Here’s all you need to know about the seventh Pakistan vs England T20I.

When and where will seventh Pakistan vs England T20I be played?

The seventh Pakistan vs England T20I will be played on Sunday, October 2 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

What time will the seventh Pakistan vs England T20I begin?

The seventh Pakistan vs England T20I will begin at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM.

Where can I watch the seventh Pakistan vs England T20I on TV in India?

The seventh Pakistan vs England T20I will be broadcast at the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch the seventh Pakistan vs England T20I online?

The seventh Pakistan vs England T20I will be live streamed at Sony Liv.

Pakistan vs England Predicted XI

Pakistan Predicted XI: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ali, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Wasim Jr,Haris Rauf

England Predicted XI: Phil Salt, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Rashid Khan, Chris Wood, Reece Topley

Pakistan vs England Squads

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Haider Ali, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani, Aamer Jamal

England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Alex Hales, Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), David Willey, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Tom Helm, Luke Wood, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Jordan Cox