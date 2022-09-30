Pakistan vs England 6th T20I Live Streaming: England Tour of Pakistan 2022, 6th T20 Live Broadcast, at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

England Tour of Pakistan 2022, Pak vs Eng 5th T20I Live Streaming Details: Babar Azam-led Pakistan is leading the seven-match series 3-2. Pakistan and England will go head to head for the sixth T20I at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Pakistan leads the series 3-2 with back-to-back narrow wins at Karachi and Lahore in the last two games as England couldn’t chase down below-par totals. The remaining two matches will be played on Friday and Sunday at Lahore.

Here’s all you need to know about the sixth Pakistan vs England T20I.

When and where will the sixth Pakistan vs England T20I be played?

The sixth Pakistan vs England T20I will be played on Friday, September 30 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

What time will the sixth Pakistan vs England T20I begin?

The fifth Pakistan vs England T20I will begin at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM.

Where can I watch the sixth Pakistan vs England T20I on TV in India?

The sixth Pakistan vs England T20I will be broadcasted at the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch the sixth Pakistan vs England T20I online?

The sixth Pakistan vs England T20I will be live streamed at Sony Liv.

Predicted playing XI

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Aamer Jamal, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr

England: Alex Hales, Philip Salt (wk), Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Squads:

England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Alex Hales, Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), David Willey, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Tom Helm, Luke Wood, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Jordan Cox

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Haider Ali, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani, Aamer Jamal