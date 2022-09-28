Pakistan vs England 5th T20I Live Streaming: England Tour of Pakistan 2022, 5th T20 Live Broadcast, at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

England Tour of Pakistan 2022, Pak vs Eng 5th T20I Live Streaming Details: With the seven match series level 2-2 after four T20Is, Pakistan and England will go head to head for the fifth T20I. While England won the first and third match, Pakistan have levelled the series twice now by winning the second and the fourth match. The caravan now moves from Karachi to Lahore where the remaining three matches will be played. Here’s all you need to know about the fifth Pakistan vs England T20I.

When and where will the fifth Pakistan vs England T20I be played?

The fifth Pakistan vs England T20I will be played on Wednesday, September 28 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

What time will the fifth Pakistan vs England T20I begin?

The fifth Pakistan vs England T20I will begin at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM.

Where can I watch the fifth Pakistan vs England T20I on TV in India?

The fifth Pakistan vs England T20I will be broadcasted at the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch the fifth Pakistan vs England T20I online?

The fifth Pakistan vs England T20I will be live streamed at Sony Liv.

Predicted playing XI:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr

England: Alex Hales, Philip Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), David Willey, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Reece Topley

Squads:

England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Alex Hales, Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), David Willey, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Tom Helm, Luke Wood, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Jordan Cox

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Haider Ali, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani, Aamer Jamal