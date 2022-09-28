scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Pakistan vs England 5th T20I Live Streaming: England Tour of Pakistan 2022, 5th T20 Live Broadcast, at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

PAK vs ENG 5th T20 Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs England 5th T20 Live Telecast.

PAK vs ENG 4th T20 | Pakistan vs England 4th T20 | PAK vs ENG 4th T20 Live StreamingPakistan vs England 5th T20 Match Live Streaming Details: All eyes will be on Pakistan's captain Babar Azam, right, and Mohammad Rizwan's opening pair. (AP)

England Tour of Pakistan 2022, Pak vs Eng 5th T20I Live Streaming Details: With the seven match series level 2-2 after four T20Is, Pakistan and England will go head to head for the fifth T20I. While England won the first and third match, Pakistan have levelled the series twice now by winning the second and the fourth match. The caravan now moves from Karachi to Lahore where the remaining three matches will be played. Here’s all you need to know about the fifth Pakistan vs England T20I.

When and where will the fifth Pakistan vs England T20I be played?  

The fifth Pakistan vs England T20I will be played on Wednesday, September 28 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

What time will the fifth Pakistan vs England T20I begin?

The fifth Pakistan vs England T20I will begin at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM.

Where can I watch the fifth Pakistan vs England T20I on TV in India?

The fifth Pakistan vs England T20I will be broadcasted at the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch the fifth Pakistan vs England T20I online?

Advertisement

The fifth Pakistan vs England T20I will be live streamed at Sony Liv.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Predicted playing XI: 

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Advertisement

England: Alex Hales, Philip Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), David Willey, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Reece Topley

Squads: 

England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Alex Hales, Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), David Willey, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Tom Helm, Luke Wood, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Jordan Cox

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...Premium
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transitPremium
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transit
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...Premium
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Haider Ali, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani, Aamer Jamal

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 04:13:14 pm
Next Story

Want to be all those people I can never be in real-life: Vikram on his unconventional film choices

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Sourav Ganguly inaugurates Lord’s like Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 28: Latest News