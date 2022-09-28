PAK vs ENG 5th T20 Live Score Updates: Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore ready for Pakistan vs England

Pakistan vs England 5th T20 Match Live Scorecard: Pakistan squares off against England in the fifth T20I in Lahore tonight. With the series locked at 2-2, both teams will aim for a win. This is the final series for both teams before their sojourn to Australia for the upcoming T20 World cup 2022. Jos Buttler, England’s regular white-ball skipper, is still ruled and the update was confirmed by England head coach Matthew Mot. “With regards to Jos, he’s still a while off. He’s not a player we want to take a risk on at this stage, so close to a World Cup, and it was a reasonably significant injury that he had. He’s champing at the bit for a game but we’ll just try and see how we go: maybe in the last game or two, he might be a chance,” Mott was quoted as saying.
The last encounter in Karachi was a closely fought contest between the two sides. Pakistan scored 166/4 and in reply, England were bowled out for 163.
Follow live action of PAK vs ENG from Karachi below.
Allrounder Aamer Jamal will debut for Pakistan tonight. Aamer Jamal: "I had joined Pakistan team as a net bowler, so from that point onwards I got the motivation that I can play for Pakistan as well"
