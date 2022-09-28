scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
PAK vs ENG 5th T20 Live Score Updates: Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore ready for Pakistan vs England

PAK vs ENG 5th T20 Live Updates, Pakistan vs England 5th T20I Match Ball-by-Ball Live Commentary: Gaddafi stadium in Lahore plays host.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: September 28, 2022 6:49:26 pm
Pakistan vs England 5th T20 Match Live Score Streaming Online: Pakistan battele England in Lahore.

Pakistan vs England 5th T20 Match Live Scorecard: Pakistan squares off against England in the fifth T20I in Lahore tonight. With the series locked at 2-2, both teams will aim for a win. This is the final series for both teams before their sojourn to Australia for the upcoming T20 World cup 2022. Jos Buttler, England’s regular white-ball skipper, is still ruled and the update was confirmed by England head coach Matthew Mot. “With regards to Jos, he’s still a while off. He’s not a player we want to take a risk on at this stage, so close to a World Cup, and it was a reasonably significant injury that he had. He’s champing at the bit for a game but we’ll just try and see how we go: maybe in the last game or two, he might be a chance,” Mott was quoted as saying.

The last encounter in Karachi was a closely fought contest between the two sides. Pakistan scored 166/4 and in reply, England were bowled out for 163.

Follow live action of PAK vs ENG from Karachi below.

Live Blog

Follow live score and updates of PAK vs ENG 5th T20 below.

18:38 (IST)28 Sep 2022
Pakistan vs England Live: PAK have a debutant tonight

Allrounder Aamer Jamal will debut for Pakistan tonight. Aamer Jamal: "I had joined Pakistan team as a net bowler, so from that point onwards I got the motivation that I can play for Pakistan as well"

18:37 (IST)28 Sep 2022
Pakistan vs England Live: Hello and Welcome

Pakistan face England in match five of the seven game T20 series between the two teams, with the score currently tied at 2-2. The previous encounter saw Pakistan win by a dramatic three runs. Game five will be hosted in the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday 28 September. With the T20 World Cup less than a month away, both sides will aim for a win. Which side will take the initiative in the seven game series later? Stay tuned for live updates...

PAK vs ENG 5th T20 Live Streaming and Updates: Here are the two squads

England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Alex Hales, Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), David Willey, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Tom Helm, Luke Wood, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Jordan Cox Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Haider Ali, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani, Aamer Jamal

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 06:21:08 pm
