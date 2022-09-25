scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

Pakistan vs England 4th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch PAK vs ENG match live?

PAK vs ENG 4th T20 Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs England 4th T20 Live Telecast: Both Pakistan and England will fight it out to command in the series with a win in the fourth T20I of the series.

Pakistan vs England 4th T20 Match Live Streaming Details: All eyes will be on Pakistan's captain Babar Azam, right, and Mohammad Rizwan's opening pair.

England Tour of Pakistan 2022, Pak vs Eng 4th T20I Live Streaming: With all eyes on their sluggish middle order, Pakistan will lock horns with mighty England in the fourth T20I today at Karachi. Pakistan, who have the most consistent T20I opening pair in the world, still waiting for their middle order to live up to its vast potential.

Meanwhile, England are 2-1 in the series and will try their best to extend the lead ever further to command in the 7-match T20I series. While Pakistan will put everything at stake to win the match and make it 2-2.

England Tour of Pakistan 4th T20I Live Streaming Details:

When will Pakistan vs England (PAK vs ENG), 4th T20I be played?

Pakistan vs England (PAK vs ENG), 4th T20I will be played on Sunday, September 25.

Where will Pakistan vs England (PAK vs ENG), 4th T20I be played?

Pakistan vs England (PAK vs ENG), 4th T20I will be played at National Stadium in Karachi.

When will Pakistan vs England (PAK vs ENG), 4th T20I begin?

Pakistan vs England (PAK vs ENG), 4th T20I will begin at 8 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast Pakistan vs England (PAK vs ENG), 4th T20I?

The Pakistan vs England (PAK vs ENG), 4thT20I will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will Pakistan vs England (PAK vs ENG), 4thT20I be available for streaming?

Pakistan vs England (PAK vs ENG), 4th T20I will be available for streaming on SonyLiv.

First published on: 25-09-2022 at 11:39:00 am
