Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch PAK vs ENG match live?

PAK vs ENG 2nd T20 Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs England 2nd T20 Live Telecast: Pakistan and England will lock horns in the second T20I on Thursday at National Stadium, Karachi.

PAK vs ENG 2nd T20 | Pakistan vs England 2nd T20 | PAK vs ENG 2nd T20 Live StreamingPakistan vs England 2nd T20 Match Live Streaming Details: England's Dawid Malan, center, walks off the field after losing his wicket during the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I Live Streaming: After their loss in the 1st T20I against England in Karachi on Tuesday, Pakistan will hope to change their luck when they take om the visitors in the 2nd T20I in the same venue. In the last match, England made a triumphant return to Pakistan after 17 years with a six-wicket win in the first Twenty20. Debutant left-arm fast bowler Luke Wood grabbed 3-24 to help limit Pakistan to 158-7 after captain Moeen Ali won the toss in his country of roots and elected to field.

PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I FOLLOW LIVE

England Tour of Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details:

When will Pakistan vs England (PAK vs ENG), 2nd T20I be played?

Pakistan vs England (PAK vs ENG), 2nd T20I will be played on Thursday, September 22.

Where will Pakistan vs England (PAK vs ENG), 2nd T20I be played?

Pakistan vs England (PAK vs ENG), 2nd T20I will be played at National Stadium in Karachi.

When will Pakistan vs England (PAK vs ENG), 2nd T20I begin?

Pakistan vs England (PAK vs ENG), 2nd T20I will begin at 8 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast Pakistan vs England (PAK vs ENG), 2nd T20I?

The Pakistan vs England (PAK vs ENG), 2nd T20I will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will Pakistan vs England (PAK vs ENG), 2nd T20I be available for streaming?

Pakistan vs England (PAK vs ENG), 2nd T20I will be available for streaming on SonyLiv.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 06:20:23 pm
