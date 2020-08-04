Pakistan vs England 1st Test Live Streaming: How to watch PAKvENG 1st Test?

Playing their first-ever international match since the coronavirus pandemic, Azhar Ali-led Pakistan would like to return on a positive note. (Source: Twitter/TheRealPCB) Playing their first-ever international match since the coronavirus pandemic, Azhar Ali-led Pakistan would like to return on a positive note. (Source: Twitter/TheRealPCB)

England (ENG) vs Pakistan (PAK) 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Playing their first-ever international match since the coronavirus pandemic, Azhar Ali-led Pakistan would like to return on a positive note as they lock horns against England in a three-match Test series. Meanwhile, England on the other hand would look to maintain their winning momentum, following a 2-1 series victory against West Indies last month.

If we look at the World Test Championship table, hosts England stand third with 226 points. Pakistan are currently at the fifth place, but this series provides them with a great opportunity to climb in the top four.

When is the first Test between England and Pakistan?

The first Test between England and Pakistan will be played on August 5, 2020.

Where is the first Test between England and Pakistan?

The first Test between England and Pakistan be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

What time does the first Test between England and Pakistan begin?

The first Test between England and Pakistan will begin at 03:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3:00 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the first Test between England and Pakistan?

The first Test between England and Pakistan will broadcast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of first Test between England and Pakistan?

The live streaming of the first Test between England and Pakistan will be available on Sony Liv. You can also follow live commentary and match updates on indianexpress.com.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd