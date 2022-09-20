Pakistan vs England 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch PAK vs ENG match live?

Pakistan vs England 1st T20I Live Streaming: England will kick off their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years on Tuesday with the first of a seven-match Twenty20 series which assumes even more importance for both sides ahead of the World Cup in Australia next month. England were initially scheduled to tour Pakistan last year but it did not materialise because of security concerns. Jos Buttler’s men were only given the green light to tour this year after a security team evaluated the situation on the ground.

England Tour of Pakistan 1st T20I Live Streaming Details:

When will Pakistan vs England (PAK vs ENG), 1st T20I be played?

Pakistan vs England (PAK vs ENG), 1st T20I will be played on Tuesday, September 20.

Where will Pakistan vs England (PAK vs ENG), 1st T20I be played?

Pakistan vs England (PAK vs ENG), 1st T20I will be played at National Stadium in Karachi.

When will Pakistan vs England (PAK vs ENG), 1st T20I begin?

Advertisement

Pakistan vs England (PAK vs ENG), 1st T20I will begin at 8 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast Pakistan vs England (PAK vs ENG), 1st T20I?

The Pakistan vs England (PAK vs ENG), 1st T20I will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Advertisement

Where will Pakistan vs England (PAK vs ENG), 1st T20I be available for streaming?

Pakistan vs England (PAK vs ENG), 1st T20I will be available for streaming on SonyLiv.