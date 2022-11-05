Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch PAK vs BAN match live?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2022 Match 41, Live Streaming Details: Babar Azam-led Pakistan will take on Bangladesh on Sunday. This is the last group-stage game for both teams. Pakistan cannot afford another slip-up as it’s a must-win game for Pakistan. That Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, the two pillars of their batting line-up, have struggled sums up Pakistan’s woes this tournament. Two narrow losses (to India and Zimbabwe) to kickstart the campaign have left them needing to win their big game against Bangladesh and hoping other results go their way.

The pitch will suit batters and a big run-fest is on the cards.

As far as the weather is concerned, it is expected to be sunny and the temperatures will hover around 26°C.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming details:

When will Pakistan vs Bangladesh Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on November 6, 2022, Sunday.

What time will Pakistan vs Bangladesh Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 start?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will start at 9:30 AM IST. Toss will take place at 9 AM (IST).

Where will Pakistan vs Bangladesh Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Super 12 T20 World Cup match will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

Which TV channel will telecast Pakistan vs Bangladesh Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022?

Star Sports Network will telecast the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match in India.

When and where to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 online?

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match.

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali

Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Nasum Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain