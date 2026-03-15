Pakistan vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI, Live Cricket Score: After run out controversy, both teams look to seal series in decider

PAK vs BAN 3rd ODI Live: With both teams winning one game each, the 3rd ODI will be a decider.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh (PAK vs BAN) 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in the final game of what has been an hard-fought series with a tinge of controversy. Pakistan had lost the first ODI by eight wickets before winning the second game via the DLS method.

But the biggest story of the series has been the controversial run out of Salman Ali Agha in the second ODI by Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The run out re-ignited the ‘spirit of cricket’ debate, with both Pakistan’s Agha and Bangladesh’s Miraz having plenty to say about the matter afterwards.

Story continues below this ad That incident will add extra spice to today’s contest, not that a clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh needs any additional spice! Scroll down to follow all the live updates from the third ODI between Pakistan and Bangladesh Live Updates Mar 15, 2026 11:05 AM IST HOLA Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third ODI between Pakistan and Bangladesh. WATCH: Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha irate after getting run out in controversial manner vs Bangladesh Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz runs out Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha. (X/Bangladesh cricket Screengrab) Controversy erupted during the second ODI match between Pakistan and Bangladesh when the Men in Green’s Salman Ali Agha was run out by Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The incident, which will no doubt bring up the old debate over spirit of cricket, happened during the 4th ball of the 39th over. Miraz was bowling to Mohammad Rizwan who played the ball back towards the right of the bowler which Miraz stopped with his boot. Meanwhile, Agha, who was on the non striker’s end, was out of his crease and in Miraz’s way with both players in close proximity. Agha then bento down to pick the ball and hand it back to the bowler but Miraz swooped in himself and in an under-armed throw knocked the bails off with Agha still outside the crease. READ MORE

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