Saturday, January 25, 2020
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Online: Mahmudullah’s brigade look to level series

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 Live Score, PAK vs BAN 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Malik, who scored 58 not out off 45 balls with five fours, was brought back after Pakistan lost six of seven completed T20s in 2019 without him

By: Sports Desk | Published: January 25, 2020 1:53:57 pm
pakistan vs bangladesh, pak vs ban, pak vs ban live score, pak vs ban live, pak vs ban 2nd t20, pak vs ban 2nd t20 live score, pak vs ban 2nd t20 live cricket score, live cricket streaming, live streaming, live cricket online, cricket score, live score, live cricket score, pakistan vs bangladesh, pakistan vs bangladesh live score, hotstar live cricket, pakistan vs bangladesh t20 live score Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Live Updates

Pakistan vs Bangladesh (PAK vs BAN) 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Pakistan take on Bangladesh in the second T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Shoaib Malik made an impressive return to Twenty20 cricket with a half-century and carried Pakistan to a five-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first match of the three-match series on Friday. Malik, who scored 58 not out off 45 balls with five fours, was brought back after Pakistan lost six of seven completed T20s in 2019 without him and needs to beat Bangladesh 3-0 in the series to retain its No. 1 ranking.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, the world’s top-ranked T20 batsman, was out for his first zero in T20 internationals when he was caught behind off the second ball, but Malik carried the home team to 142-5 in 19.3 overs.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Live Updates:

    Squads:

    Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Amad Butt, Muhammad Musa, Khushdil Shah

    Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim, Liton Das(w), Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Hasan Mahmud

