Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Online: Mahmudullah’s brigade look to level series

Pakistan vs Bangladesh (PAK vs BAN) 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Pakistan take on Bangladesh in the second T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Shoaib Malik made an impressive return to Twenty20 cricket with a half-century and carried Pakistan to a five-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first match of the three-match series on Friday. Malik, who scored 58 not out off 45 balls with five fours, was brought back after Pakistan lost six of seven completed T20s in 2019 without him and needs to beat Bangladesh 3-0 in the series to retain its No. 1 ranking.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, the world’s top-ranked T20 batsman, was out for his first zero in T20 internationals when he was caught behind off the second ball, but Malik carried the home team to 142-5 in 19.3 overs.