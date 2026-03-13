Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: After drubbing in 1st game, PAK hope to bounce back

Pakistan vs Bangladesh (PAK vs BAN) 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: After Pakistan’s abject surrender to Bangladesh by eight wickets in the first ODI, both teams are back at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur today.

FOLLOW: Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Match – Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard

Bangladesh are looking to wrap up the ODI series with another win today, while Pakistan will want to show that they are made of sterner stuff than it came across in the first game where they were bowled out for 114, their lowest total batting first against Bangladesh. With the ODI World Cup coming up, Pakistan are trying to find players who can shore up their side and had fielded four debutant batters (Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain and Abdul Samad) in the first ODI.

Scroll down for all the live updates from the second ODI between Bangladesh and Pakistan

Live Updates Mar 13, 2026 12:03 PM IST HOLA Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second ODI between Bangladesh and Pakistan from Mirpur. Pakistan are already on the ropes after they were bowled out for 114 in the first game and then saw Bangladesh win by 8 wickets after chasing down the target in 15 overs.