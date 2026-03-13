Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: After drubbing in 1st game, PAK hope to bounce back

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second ODI between Bangladesh and Pakistan from Mirpur. Pakistan are already on the ropes after they were bowled out for 114 in the first game and then saw Bangladesh win by 8 wickets after chasing down the target in 15 overs.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh (PAK vs BAN) 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: After Pakistan’s abject surrender to Bangladesh by eight wickets in the first ODI, both teams are back at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur today.
Bangladesh are looking to wrap up the ODI series with another win today, while Pakistan will want to show that they are made of sterner stuff than it came across in the first game where they were bowled out for 114, their lowest total batting first against Bangladesh. With the ODI World Cup coming up, Pakistan are trying to find players who can shore up their side and had fielded four debutant batters (Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain and Abdul Samad) in the first ODI.
‘Shoot the man who gave that gameplan’ — Pakistan bowled out for 114, Bangladesh win by 8 wickets in 15 overs
Bangladesh beat Pakistan by eight wickets in the first ODI, bowling out the visitors for 114 in 30.4 overs before chasing the target in just 15 overs.
Basit Ali did not spare the team management. “First, shoot the man who told them to score a minimum of 60 runs in the ten powerplay overs,” he said. “He never played cricket on a ground. He just hands over a piece of paper. Did he not see what conditions are like here? Did he not know that even India have lost in Bangladesh?”
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal said he was left embarrassed by the performance. “It felt like one team was international and the other was a club side playing a practice match before a World Cup,” he said. “I called Basit and couldn’t find words to describe what kind of cricket we were playing.”
He did not stop there. “I swear to God, batting like this doesn’t even happen in club cricket. Club cricketers don’t play this badly.”
