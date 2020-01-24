Follow Us:
Friday, January 24, 2020
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Online: Mahmudullah opts to bat

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20 Live Score, PAK vs BAN 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The hosts will have to clean sweep the current series to hold on to the numero uno spot in T20Is.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: January 24, 2020 2:11:02 pm
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I Live Updates: Pakistan had a horrid 2019 in T20Is. (Source: Twitter)

Pakistan vs Bangladesh (PAK vs BAN) 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The top-ranked T20I team of the world hasn’t exactly looked like it in 2019, so Pakistan will be hopeful to kickstart the year with a good showing against Bangladesh at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Friday.

After the 0-3 drubbing at the hands of Sri Lanka last year, Babar Azam & co. will have to clean sweep the current series to hold on to the numero uno spot. As for the team, Ahsan Ali may get to open with Babar in the absence of Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman. The veteran pair Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez have returned to the fold and will oversee the middle-order. Haris Rauf, who shone in the BBL, might make his debut.

As for Bangladesh, they will be without the services of Mushfiqur Rahim, who backed out citing security concerns, but they have enough firepower to hold their own as Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, and Tamim Iqbal were among the leading run-scorers in the BPL. With the ball, Mustafizur Rahman got his rhythm back in the BPL, getting 20 wickets.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I Live Updates:

    14:11 (IST)24 Jan 2020
    Pakistan lineup

    Pakistan (Playing XI): Ahsan Ali, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain

    14:08 (IST)24 Jan 2020
    Bangladesh opt to bat first
    14:04 (IST)24 Jan 2020
    Head-to-head record

    Pakistan have defeated Bangladesh in eight out of 10 T20I matches.

    13:58 (IST)24 Jan 2020
    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live commentary of Pakistan's 1st T20I against Bangladesh in Lahore. Led by Babar Azam and Mahmudullah, both the teams will be playing their first international match of the year. Who will come out on top? Stay tuned!

    SQUADS:

    Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Ahsan Ali, Amad Butt, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir

    Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (c), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Moammad Naim, Najmul Hossain, Litton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Hasan Mahmud

