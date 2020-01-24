Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Online: Mahmudullah opts to bat

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I Live Updates: Pakistan had a horrid 2019 in T20Is. (Source: Twitter) Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I Live Updates: Pakistan had a horrid 2019 in T20Is. (Source: Twitter)

Pakistan vs Bangladesh (PAK vs BAN) 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The top-ranked T20I team of the world hasn’t exactly looked like it in 2019, so Pakistan will be hopeful to kickstart the year with a good showing against Bangladesh at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Friday.

After the 0-3 drubbing at the hands of Sri Lanka last year, Babar Azam & co. will have to clean sweep the current series to hold on to the numero uno spot. As for the team, Ahsan Ali may get to open with Babar in the absence of Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman. The veteran pair Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez have returned to the fold and will oversee the middle-order. Haris Rauf, who shone in the BBL, might make his debut.

As for Bangladesh, they will be without the services of Mushfiqur Rahim, who backed out citing security concerns, but they have enough firepower to hold their own as Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, and Tamim Iqbal were among the leading run-scorers in the BPL. With the ball, Mustafizur Rahman got his rhythm back in the BPL, getting 20 wickets.