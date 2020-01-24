Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I Live Cricket Streaming: How to watch live telecast of Pak vs Ban 1st T20 match?

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is hopeful of retaining the team’s numero uno status by beating Bangladesh 3-0. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is hopeful of retaining the team’s numero uno status by beating Bangladesh 3-0.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh (PAK vs BAN) 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: World’s No.1 T20 side Pakistan are facing Bangladesh today and desperate to hold on to its numero uno status in T20 rankings, Pakistan has recalled Malik and Hafeez in the team for the three-match series against Bangladesh. After the 0-3 drubbing at the hands of Sri Lanka last year, desperate time awaits Pakistan as they need to win all the three matches against Bangladesh, failing which they will slide to the second spot behind England or India in the T20 rankings after holding on to the top spot since January 2018.

On the other hand, Bangladesh showed some spark against India in November 2019. They registered their first-ever win against India, but lost the series after successive defeats. They will be happy to welcome Tamim Iqbal, their leading-run scorer across formats, who is back into the fold after a break and adds great value to the team with his experience.

When is Pakistan v Bangladesh 1st T20I?

Pakistan v Bangladesh 1st T20I will be played on Friday, January 24, 2020.

Where is Pakistan v Bangladesh 1st T20I?

Pakistan v Bangladesh 1st T20I will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

What time is Pakistan v Bangladesh 1st T20I?

Pakistan v Bangladesh 1st T20I will start at 2.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan v Bangladesh 1st T20I?

Pakistan v Bangladesh 1st T20I will broadcast on Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD

Where can I live stream Pakistan v Bangladesh 1st T20I?

The live streaming of Pakistan v Bangladesh 1st T20I will be available on Sony LIV. You can also follow live scores and updates of the match right here at IndianExpress.com.

SQUADS:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Ahsan Ali, Amad Butt, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (c), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Moammad Naim, Najmul Hossain, Litton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Hasan Mahmud

