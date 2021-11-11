T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan vs Australia Semi-Final Live Streaming: When & where?

T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan vs Australia Semi-Final Live Streaming: In-form Pakistan will lock horns with Australia in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on Thursday.

The Babar Azam-led team, who remained undefeated in the Super 12 stage of the tournament, would hope to take one step closer to their second T20 World Cup crown. On the other hand, Australia, who made it to the last four on basis of having a better net run-rate than South Africa, will be pinning their hopes on star opener David Warner to make an impressive contribution with the bat. The winners of the second semi-final will face New Zealand, who beat England by five wickets in the first semi-final in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, in the tournament final on Sunday.

When and where will the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final between Pakistan and Australia be played?

The T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final between Pakistan and Australia will be played on November 11 at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final between Pakistan and Australia start?

The T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final between Pakistan and Australia will start at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where can I watch the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final between Pakistan and Australia live on TV?

The T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final between Pakistan and Australia will be broadcast live on Star Sports network.

How can I watch the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final between Pakistan and Australia online?

The T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final between Pakistan and Australia will be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch live updates and commentary on indianexpress.com.

What are the squads for the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final between Pakistan and Australia?

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sarfaraz Ahmed

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis