Pakistan vs Australia: Pat Cummins cuts short UAE tour to rest ahead of World Cup

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins will not be available for selection for the remaining two ODIs against Pakistan in the UAE tour as he would return home to rest ahead of the upcoming World Cup. The right-armer was not included for the first two ODIs and returned to the side in the 3rd ODI on Wednesday, where he took three wickets to help his side take an unassailable 3-0 lead.

With the series secured, and World Cup and Ashes tournament to begin in just two months, Australia are not taking an injury risk with their frontline seamer.

According to a Cricket Australia report, the 25-year-old will return home along with Jhye Richardson, who injured his shoulder in the 2nd ODI in Sharjah.

Cummins’ rest leave means Aussies will have just three quicks in the squad for the final two matches: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, and Kane Richardson.

Throughout the series, Australia have played two seamers along with spinners Adam Zampa and Nathan Lyon. In the final two games, Coulter-Nile, Behrendorff and Richardson will have the opportunity to impress and put their names in the World Cup squad which will be announced next month.

Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc have also returned to the nets and are expected to be fit for the World Cup.