T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE: Humdinger in Dubai

T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan vs Australia Semi-Final Match Live Scorecard: Former champions Pakistan will take on Australia in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on Thursday.

Pakistan are the only unbeaten side in the tournament so far and will be high on confidence after registering five victories on the trot, beating the likes of India, New Zealand and Afghanistan in the group stage. On the other hand, the Aaron Finch-led side have done enough to silence their doubters with four wins in five matches. But the presence of Matthew Hayden as the batting consultant is likely to give Pakistan an edge. The Babar Azam-led team haven’t reached the final of the tournament since their victory in the 2009 edition while Australia have reached the final only once — in 2010 — but haven’t won the T20 World Cup ever.