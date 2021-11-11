T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan vs Australia Semi-Final LIVE: Humdinger in Dubai

T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan vs Australia Semi-Final Match Live Scorecard: Former champions Pakistan will take on Australia in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on Thursday.
Pakistan are the only unbeaten side in the tournament so far and will be high on confidence after registering five victories on the trot, beating the likes of India, New Zealand and Afghanistan in the group stage. On the other hand, the Aaron Finch-led side have done enough to silence their doubters with four wins in five matches. But the presence of Matthew Hayden as the batting consultant is likely to give Pakistan an edge. The Babar Azam-led team haven’t reached the final of the tournament since their victory in the 2009 edition while Australia have reached the final only once — in 2010 — but haven’t won the T20 World Cup ever.
Australia, the 2010 runners-up, are beginning to peak at the right time in their bid to win their only missing title. Apart from the eight-wicket mauling by England, Aaron Finch and Co. have registered dominant wins which helped them book a semifinal slot ahead of South Africa.
The formidable top-order, led by the tournament's leading run-scorer Azam (264), who has four half-centuries against his name, is expected to deliver once again but Australia's bowling attack will also be ready and waiting to capitalize on any slip-up.
Pakistan has an array of match-winners in the middle order in the form of six-hitting machine Asif Ali and veterans Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez, who all are among the runs.
Australia are tasked with doing something that no other side has managed so far at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Beating Pakistan. The pair face off in the second semi-final in Dubai on Thursday to play for a place in Sunday’s showpiece against New Zealand. But if Australia are to get there they will have to find a way past the form team of the tournament in Babar Azam’s Pakistan.