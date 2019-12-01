Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 3, Highlights: PAK dwindle in follow-on despite Yasir Shah heroics earlier

Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 3, Highlights: Australia need seven more wickets to clean sweep the series. (Source: Twitter/@cricket.com.au) Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 3, Highlights: Australia need seven more wickets to clean sweep the series. (Source: Twitter/@cricket.com.au)

Pakistan vs Australia (PAK vs AUS) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After putting up a valiant fight through the knocks of Yasir Shah (113) and Babar Azam (97), Pakistan were all out for 302 in the third day of the second Test against Australia in Adelaide. Upon being forced to follow-on, Pakistan crumbled under pressure as they lost ended the day on 39/3 in their second innings.

After starting the day on 96/6, the aforementioned two formed a 105-run partnership, till Babar was caught behind by Mitchell Starc. Shaheen Afridi went for a duck, as Starc registered his best-ever Test figures, 6/66. Yasir Shah and Mohammad Abbas went on to form an exceptional 87-run partnership afterwards, but Pat Cummins scalped the wicket of both the tailenders.

In their second innings, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc drew quick blood by dismissing Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali and Babar Azam to make it 20/3. With Shaan Masood (14*) and Asad Shafiq (8*) on crease, they will hope to overturn Australia’s existing lead of 248 runs. Earlier, owing to a maiden Test triple century by David Warner (335*), Australia declared at 589/3 in first innings.