Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 3, Highlights: PAK dwindle in follow-on despite Yasir Shah heroics earlier

Pakistan vs Australia (PAK vs AUS) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After putting up a valiant fight through the knocks of Yasir Shah (113) and Babar Azam (97), Pakistan were all out for 302 in the third day of the second Test against Australia in Adelaide. Upon being forced to follow-on, Pakistan crumbled under pressure as they lost ended the day on 39/3 in their second innings.
After starting the day on 96/6, the aforementioned two formed a 105-run partnership, till Babar was caught behind by Mitchell Starc. Shaheen Afridi went for a duck, as Starc registered his best-ever Test figures, 6/66. Yasir Shah and Mohammad Abbas went on to form an exceptional 87-run partnership afterwards, but Pat Cummins scalped the wicket of both the tailenders.
In their second innings, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc drew quick blood by dismissing Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali and Babar Azam to make it 20/3. With Shaan Masood (14*) and Asad Shafiq (8*) on crease, they will hope to overturn Australia’s existing lead of 248 runs. Earlier, owing to a maiden Test triple century by David Warner (335*), Australia declared at 589/3 in first innings.
The play resumed for eight more balls, before some heavy rain interrupts play again at Adelaide. For the third time. PAK are 39/3 after 16.5 overs.
And the skies have opened again, and it's raining quite heavily now. The groundstaff have employed the covers. PAK are 39/3 after 15.3 overs.
Shaan Masood (14*) is slightly showing his colours now, as he hits Pat Cummins for a four, but it's not looking all that promising though. On the other side, Asad Shafiq is on 8*. Nine runs from the over. PAK are 36/3 after 15 overs.
Even Babar Azam has fallen early in this second innings, and things are getting tougher for Pakistan now. Josh Hazlewood with the ball, and another Tim Paine catch. The batsman departs for just 8. PAK are 20/3 after 10 overs.
Josh Hazlewood restarts the proceedings after the skies clear, and he starts with a maiden against Shaan Masood (2*). In the next over, Babar Azam (6*) continued his form as he hits Mitchell Starc for a fine boundary. PAK are 17/2 after 7 overs.
OUT! Mitchell Starc gets rid of Azhar Ali as Steve Smith takes a brilliant catch. Moments later it starts raining at the Adelaide Oval. PAK are 11/2 after 5 overs.
And there it is again, the crumbling of the Pakistan top order. Imam-ul-Haq can't react fast enough and he is trapped by Josh Hazlewood right between the wickets. He goes for a duck. PAK are 2/1 after 3.3 overs.
Shaan Masood and Imam-Ul-Haq start Pakistan's second innings, as Mitchell Starc starts the proceedings with the ball. And after six dangerous balls, the over ends as a maiden. PAK are 0/0 after the first over.
Still trailing by 287 runs, Pakistan have been forced to follow on.
That's it! Yasir Shah lifts it up in the air and Pat Cummins' delivery landed in Nathan Lyon's hand. That's the end of the innings for Pakistan, as Yasir Shah is dismissed for 113. PAK are 302-all out after 94.4 overs.
And that's the end of the 87-run ninth-wicket partnership! A Pat Cummins bouncer does the trick, and Mohammad Abbas nicks it towards David Warner. He departs for 29. PAK are 281/9 after 90.3 overs.
Yasir Shah has faced more balls than any other Pakistan player in the ongoing series. He can end this Test series as their highest run-getter and wicket-taker.
Phenomenal innings from the 33-year-old leg spinner. 192 balls and 12 boundaries, and at a time when his team was dwindling. Yasir has partnered for 76 runs with Mohammad Abbas (23*) so far. PAK are 270/8 after 86 overs.
Well, to all the people who thought Pakistan would crumble after the dismissal of Babar Azam, Yasir Shah (86*) and Mohammad Abbas (18*) have proved you wrong. What a ninth-wicket partnership this has been. PAK are 250/8 after 80 overs.
Pakistan have begun well in the second session as Yasir Shah (80*) started off with a boundary. Then, Mohammad Abbas (8*) followed it up with a six against Nathan Lyon. 21 runs off the last four overs. PAK are 234/8 after 77 overs.
As Mitchell Starc registered his best-ever figures in Test cricket, 6/50, Pakistan managed to stay afloat at lunch break through Yasir Shah (66*) and Mohammad Abbas (1*). PAK are 213/8 after 73 overs, as they trail AUS by 376 runs.
After the double scare offered by Mitchell Starc, Yasir Shah has brought some smiles on the Pakistanis faces. A single, and he brings up his maiden Test half-century from 129 balls. Five boundaries with it. PAK are 197/8 after 66.1 overs.
After trapping Shaheen Afridi, Mitchell Starc is on a hattrick! And after all that hype, his ball to Mohammad Abbas finds itself in a no-man's land. Smile on the towering pacer's face. PAK are 195/8 after 65.3 overs.
AND GONE! Babar Azam can't believe it, as he nicks Mitchell Starc's delivery behind him and into the hands of Tim Paine. He goes for 97 from 132 balls, hitting 11 fours. Phenomenal. PAK are 194/7 after 65.1 overs.
With a well-measured boundary off Starc's delivery, Yasir Shah has now surpassed his previous best score in Test cricket. He's on 43* from 116 balls now. Four boundaries too.
After Babar Azam hit Labuschagne for two successive boundaries in the last over, he is looking menacing now, and with yet another measured shot he gets a two against Starc. The batsman is on 96* right now. PAK are 188/6 after 63 overs.
Yasir Shah has now faced 101 deliveries, the most number of balls in a Test innings, surpassing his previous best of 93 at SCG in 2017. Interestingly, his top four resilient innings have all come against Australia. PAK are 161/6 after 58 overs.
Right after drinks, false alarm! Marnus Labuschagne celebrated thinking he has bagged the wicket of Yasir Shah, but on review it's clear that the ball had dropped before Steve Smith could catch it at slip. PAK are 156/6 after 54.2 overs.
Australia can find no answer to break this seventh-wicket partnership, as it crosses the fifty-run mark in 99 balls. While Babar Azam's on 65*, Yasir Shah's on 29*. All ones and twos now. PAK are 143/6 after 50 overs.
Nathan Lyon comes into attack hoping to start things off for Australia, but with no luck. He gets hit for a four by fellow spinner, Yasir Shah (24*) and ends up conceding seven runs in the over. PAK are 131/6 after 44 overs.
After Yasir Shah got in on the act against Josh Hazlewood, Babar Azam hit a sumptuous boundary too. With that he brought up his 12th Test half-century from just 71 balls. Eight boundaries to go with it. PAK are 113/6 after 39 overs.
Mitchell Starc begins the day against Yasir Shah, and it's more of the same from the towering left-handed seamer. That's until Babar Azam had a say and hit a beautiful boundary to finish the over. PAK are 102/6 after 36 overs.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the second Test between Pakistan and Australia. As the visitors try to save themselves from blushes, they would try to work a miracle to overturn Australia's existing lead of 493 runs. Stay tuned!