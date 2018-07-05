Pakistan vs Australia Live Score 5th T20I Tri-series Live Streaming: Pakistan lose Haris Sohail for a duck

Pakistan vs Australia Live Score 5th T20I Live Streaming: Pakistan take on Australia. (Source: AP) Pakistan vs Australia Live Score 5th T20I Live Streaming: Pakistan take on Australia. (Source: AP)

Pakistan vs Australia Live Score 5th T20I Tri-Series Live Streaming: After winning both their first T20I matches in the tri-series, Australia are on a roll at the moment. The side has been extremely dominant, defeating Pakistan by 9 wickets, followed by a 100-run over Zimbabwe. Pakistan, on the other hand, showed their dominant side against Zimbabwe as they defeated the hosts by 6 wickets to clinch a spot in the tri-series final. Pakistan and Australia will face each other in the final and this match is an opportunity for both the teams to test out their players before the big match. Catch Live score and updates as Pakistan take on Australia in the 5th T20I of the tri-series.