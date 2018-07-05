Pakistan vs Australia Live Score 5th T20I Tri-series Live Streaming: Pakistan lose Haris Sohail for a duck

Pakistan vs Australia Live Score 5th T20I Tri-Series Live Streaming: After winning both their first T20I matches in the tri-series, Australia are on a roll at the moment. The side has been extremely dominant, defeating Pakistan by 9 wickets, followed by a 100-run over Zimbabwe. Pakistan, on the other hand, showed their dominant side against Zimbabwe as they defeated the hosts by 6 wickets to clinch a spot in the tri-series final. Pakistan and Australia will face each other in the final and this match is an opportunity for both the teams to test out their players before the big match. Catch Live score and updates as Pakistan take on Australia in the 5th T20I of the tri-series.
Pakistan vs Australia Live Score Tri-series 5th T20I Live Streaming:
Pakistan vs Australia Live Score 5th T20I Live Streaming: Pakistan had five balls to spare when it beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets on Wednesday and eliminated the African host from the Twenty20 tri-series tournament. Solomon Mire missed out on the chance to become Zimbabwe’s first century-maker in a T20 international as his 94-run knock carried Zimbabwe to 162-4 after captain Hamilton Masakadza lost his first toss in the tri-series and his team was put in to bat. Opener Fakhar Zaman (47) and Hussain Talat (44) led Pakistan to 163-3 in 19.1 overs against an inexperienced bowling attack as Pakistan registered its second win against Zimbabwe. It was Zimbabwe’s third straight loss. Australia plays against Pakistan on Thursday before both teams meet in Sunday’s final.
Haris Sohail departs for a duck in the first ball and it is Jhye Richardson who gets the wicket. Little bit short of length delivery, Sohail tried to go for a pull but completely mistimed it to hand an easy catch to Aaron Finch. PAK 8/1
Two glorious boundaries in the first over and both of them came from Fakhar Zaman's bat. Big Billy gave a little bit of width to the batsman and Zaman has driven it for a four. Pakistan 8/0 in the first over.
Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail start for Pakistan with the bat. It is Big Billy with the new ball for Australia. HERE WE GO! Zaman has launched the first ball for a boundary and the game is on!
Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hussain Talat, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi
Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), D Arcy Short, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Nic Maddinson, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake
Australia have won the toss, and they will.... any guesses? Of course, they will chase.
Pakistan and Australia have already sealed a spot in the T20I tri-series final. But before the two teams meet in the final match, they will have to lock horns one more time. It is a chance for both the teams to get to know their opponent before the big important match and get a feel of how things can be in the final.