Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score, PAK vs AUS Live Streaming: Pakistan need 9 wickets to win

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score: Pakistan take on Australia. (Source: AP)

Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 4 Live Streaming: Babar Azam just missed a maiden Test century but Pakistan gave itself more than two days to win the short Test series against Australia and made a good start on Thursday. Azam fell for a career-best 99 and captain Sarfraz Ahmed added 81 before he declared their second innings over at 400-9 for an overall lead of 537 runs. Pakistan delayed the declaration, mindful of Australia escaping defeat in the first Test in Dubai last week. Pakistan declared there also, and gave itself just under five sessions to bowl out Australia. But Australia, given an improbable 462 to win, held out with two wickets to spare.