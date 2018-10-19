Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score, PAK vs AUS Live Streaming: Pakistan need 9 wickets to win

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, PAK vs AUS Live Cricket Score: Pakistan are on the verge of scripting a historic victory over Australia in the 2nd Test at Abu Dhabi. With two days to go, Australia will find it hard to defend and not give away 9 wickets. Pakistan seamers have plenty of time in their hands to bowl out the visitors for the second time. But if Australia can find some way to stick it out in the middle to pull off a 538-run chase, it would be a miraculous feat. Catch Live score and updates of PAK vs AUS 2nd Test Day 4.
Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 4 Live Streaming: Babar Azam just missed a maiden Test century but Pakistan gave itself more than two days to win the short Test series against Australia and made a good start on Thursday. Azam fell for a career-best 99 and captain Sarfraz Ahmed added 81 before he declared their second innings over at 400-9 for an overall lead of 537 runs. Pakistan delayed the declaration, mindful of Australia escaping defeat in the first Test in Dubai last week. Pakistan declared there also, and gave itself just under five sessions to bowl out Australia. But Australia, given an improbable 462 to win, held out with two wickets to spare.
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on the 2nd Test Day 4 between Pakistan and Australia. Australia, are once again, on the backfoot in the match, and will have to dig deep in case they want to survive. But this time, Pakistan have plenty of time on their hands to bowl out the visitors. With two days to go, defending will not be easy for Australia, especially with just 9 wickets in hand. Australia already lost Shaun Marsh on Day 3.