Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score, PAK vs AUS Live Streaming: Pakistan look to consolidate lead

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score: Pakistan take on Australia.

Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Seamer Mohammad Abbas ripped through Australia’s batting order, claiming a career best five wickets for 33, before Fakhar Zaman and Azhar Ali scored half-centuries to help Pakistan take control of the second and final Test in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Having dismissed Australia for a paltry 145 in their first innings, Pakistan stretched their lead to a daunting 281 by stumps on day two with Zaman’s 66 and an unbeaten 54 by Ali taking them to 144-2. After Mohammad Hafeez fell for six off the bowling of Mitchell Starc, opener Zaman picked up from where he left off in the first innings, smashing seven boundaries en route to his second half-century of the match. However, the 28-year-old fell when his flat drive off Nathan Lyon was plucked out of the air by the bowler. Ali was joined at the crease by Haris Sohail and the pair ensured Pakistan did not give their rivals any more joy.