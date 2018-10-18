Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score, PAK vs AUS Live Streaming: Pakistan look to consolidate lead

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, PAK vs AUS Live Cricket Score: Pakistan are in an absolutely commanding position at the moment in the 2nd Test against Australia, with a lead of 281 runs in the 2nd innings. Australia batting order crumbled up once again Pakistan seamers, which allowed the hosts to put themselves in the front. Australia will look to bounce back with wickets, but with Mitchell Starc’s injury, the visitors can expect to have a hard time on the field against a solid Pakistan batting line-up. Catch Live score and updates of Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3.
Live Blog
Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Catch Live score and updates of PAK vs AUS 2nd Test Day 3
Pakistan vs Australia Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Seamer Mohammad Abbas ripped through Australia’s batting order, claiming a career best five wickets for 33, before Fakhar Zaman and Azhar Ali scored half-centuries to help Pakistan take control of the second and final Test in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Having dismissed Australia for a paltry 145 in their first innings, Pakistan stretched their lead to a daunting 281 by stumps on day two with Zaman’s 66 and an unbeaten 54 by Ali taking them to 144-2. After Mohammad Hafeez fell for six off the bowling of Mitchell Starc, opener Zaman picked up from where he left off in the first innings, smashing seven boundaries en route to his second half-century of the match. However, the 28-year-old fell when his flat drive off Nathan Lyon was plucked out of the air by the bowler. Ali was joined at the crease by Haris Sohail and the pair ensured Pakistan did not give their rivals any more joy.
Azhar Ali and Haris Sohail are out there. Peter Siddle will open the bowling for Australia. Two slips in with Azhar on strike. HERE WE GO!
"Abbas is so accurate with the ball, and obviously our preparation was more spin oriented so we've been taken by surprise by the pacer. Mitchell Starc has a hamstring issue. To be fair, we need to bowl them out inside 100 more runs."
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on the 2nd Test Day 3 between Pakistan and Australia. For now, Australia are in the same position they were back in the first Test. Pakistan are on their way to give another huge target, and the visitors will have to find a way to dig deep once more to bat through for long periods to somehow find a way to survive. With three days remaining, it might be a more difficult task, especially with Pakistan bowlers breathing fire.